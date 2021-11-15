Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that Kaduna Golf Club has a unique historic connection with the city, describing its 100 years in Kaduna as historic, eventful and impactful.

The governor disclosed that Kaduna Golf Club was established in 1921, four years after Lord Fredrick Lugard moved the capital of Northern Nigeria from Zungeru in 1917.

El-Rufai who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, made this known on Saturday after teeing off to mark the centenary celebration at Kaduna Golf Course.

Dr. Balarabe also noted that there are great economic potentials in sports, adding that ‘’our policy direction is to develop sports as money-making ventures for our young people. Our Ministry of Sports Development is working on this plan.’’

According to her, Kaduna State Government appreciates sports talents and that explains ‘’why we continue to register exemplary performance in sporting events and other sectors over the years.’’

The Deputy Governor pointed out that Kaduna has proudly produced many professional sportsmen and women at the national and international levels, adding that the state’s hockey team won medals at the National Sports Festival.

Dr Balarabe called on the youths to fully tap into opportunities at both the national and international arenas, adding that ‘’we have finalized plans to develop neighbourhood sports centres across the state. ‘’

The Deputy Governor maintained that Kaduna state has begun the gradual reinstitution of the Kaduna State Secondary Schools Games since 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, ‘’the schools and grassroots sports are aimed at identifying budding talents, developing a programme to nurture them with the hope that that same platform will provide the base for curbing youths restiveness, encouraging more interaction and strengthening social cohesion amongst others. ‘’

The Vice-Captain of the Kaduna Golf Club, Wing Commander Jamilu Williams Gayya thanked the state government for its support, saying the milestone club has achieved is as a result of the active partnership of Kaduna State Government, other individuals and corporate organizations.