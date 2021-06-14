Kaduna State Government is committed to partner with the federal government to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to end open defecation in Nigeria by 2025, the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, Alhaji Jafa’aru Sani has said.

The commissioner who made this known during the engagement of 100 Youth Volunteers from the 23 local governments, said that the programme is the initiative of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

The volunteers will serve as Ambassadors of the Water Sanitation and Hygiene Awareness Programme, which advocates for Open Defecation Free status in the state, through sensitization on proper hand washing.

The commissioner commended the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) for its effort in improving the living standard of its citizens through the WASH sector.

“It gratifying to note the positive efforts being made by Kaduna State Government in the WASH sector towards improving the living standard of our people. Access to water, sanitation and hygiene services are part of the indices for socio economic development of any state and nation which must never be ignored’’, he said.

Alhaji Jafa’aru also commended RUWASSA for providing hand washing facilities across the 23 local governments.

In his address, the Minister of Water Resources who was represented by Mrs Elizabeth Ugoh, promised that the Youth Volunteers will be trained on communication and demonstration of good sanitation and hygiene practices.

According to her, this training will help to contain the spread of the coronavirus and curb open defecation in the country, adding that access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene is key to preventing diseases.

In his welcome address, the Director General of RUWASSA, Engr. Ahmed Munnir said the agency has delivered 5,910 new water points, 1,417,000 liters of new storage capacity with 211 kilometers of reticulation constructed across Kaduna state last year.

He added that RUWASSA has provided 111 VIP toilets with 333 gender sensitive compartments that includes 111 compartments uniquely designed and engineered for the disabled.

Engr Munnir disclosed that, “611 communities were certified ODF in 2020, bringing the overall total to 3,607 communities with a population 1,803,500. ‘’