Kaduna State Government received several plaudits from investors, development partners and federal government at the 6th edition of Kaduna Investment and Economic Summit (KADINVEST) for its pro-business policies.

Speaking at the event, the President of Skipper Group, Mr Jitender Sachdeva, stated that ‘’Kaduna state has a very strong leadership that truly implements its plans aggressively and means what it says’’.

He congratulated the Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the State Executive Council and the management team of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) for attracting investments into the state in the last five years.

Sachdeva said that the Skipper Group is investing in the 84MW power plant in Kudenda which is currently at the implementation stage, pointing out that ‘’ Kaduna state is the first state in Nigeria which is going for its own 132 Kv transmission line which will be constructed from Kudenda to Maraban Jos.

The Managing Director of African Natural Resources and Mines Limited (ANRML), Mr John Ndanusa Akanya thanked the federal government for its foresight in encouraging and supporting investors to venture into mining, a business that he described as capital intensive.

‘’We also want to thank the government of Kaduna state which is administrated by our admirable and very capable governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, who created the enabling environment for ANRML to operate,’’ he added.

According to Mr Akanya, Governor El-Rufai’s ‘’interest and passion for the industrial development of the state knows no bounds. We cannot thank you enough and it is our prayer that very soon all the good things that your government has planted for the people will bring massive economic emancipation to the state in the years ahead.’’

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu (Galadiman Kazaure), said that his ministry has collaborated with Kaduna state in various ways.

The minister listed the successful concessions of 30 megawatts Gurara hydropower plant located in Kaduna in 2020 and the Mando transmission line by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) which is awaiting completion.

Alhaji Suleiman also mentioned the ‘’development of a Master Plan for the tourism potential of Gurara Dam to international standard to promote domestic tourism and boost economic activities within the region that is private sector driven.’’

The Galadiman Kazaure further listed the ‘’conclusion of a Master Plan and engineering design of a new dam alongside a 40 megawatt hydro power station by six major private development company.‘’

According to him, the “clean Nigeria” campaign is gaining traction in Kaduna state as Jaba local government has been fully certified as “open defecation-free.”

The minister also disclosed that flood protection projects are ongoing at some areas of river Kaduna and along Ahmadu Bello Stadium, adding that his ministry has also supported water supply projects by constructing irrigation projects to supply water during dry seasons.

In his goodwill message, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, welcomed all the guests to Kaduna state, which he described as the land of opportunities

According to him, investing in Kaduna state is the greatest thing that will happen to anybody in this century, just as he congratulated the state government and the people of Kaduna state for hosting KADINVEST 6.0.