Kaduna State Government has improved both primary and secondary, as well as tertiary education since the Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration assumed office in 2015.

Speaking at the state House of Assembly during the 2022 budget presentation, the governor listed various programmes and policies that his government has enacted in the last six years.

‘’We have increased school enrolment, made education free and compulsory for all children till they complete senior secondary school and launched a multicampus system for all our state-owned tertiary institutions.

‘’We have reformed the scholarship system to reward merit and support the needy. We are implementing a more sustainable funding arrangement for tertiary education based on a partnership between the government, parents and students,’’ he added.

According to El-Rufai, his administration expanded access to education, making the first 12 years of schooling free and compulsory, saving parents over N3bn yearly in fees by making basic education free.

“We recently recruited 7, 600 new teachers for secondary schools, in addition to the 2,500 teachers of English, Mathematics and the sciences earlier recruited. We continue to monitor the performance of the 25,000 recruited in 2017 and 2018 to replace the 22,000 who failed the competency test,’’ he added.

The government has revamped the scholarship system, by increasing allowances to those entitled based on either merit or need, he said, adding that ‘’we also introduced a low-interest loan scheme to cater for those not qualified for scholarship but who wish to finance their tertiary education.’’