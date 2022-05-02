Acting Governor of Kaduna state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe has challenged Nigerian youths to get actively involved in the political process as it is the only path to wrestle power from old generation politicians.

Dr Balarabe who spoke as the Special Guest of Honour at the Power Shift Conference that held in Abuja, pointed out that the youths have the numerical strength to actualise generational shift.

The Acting Governor also said that Nigerian youths must wake up to the consciousness that political power is never given, but taken through active involvement in the political process.

Dr. Balarabe, who spoke on the topic “Youth in Politics: Their Role in Shaping the Future of Nigeria”, said the youths are the driving force of any country because they constitute the most productive segment of every society.’’

‘’As a government, Kaduna state has always been passionate about youths, that is why the state government established the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship programme, to mentor youths and prepare them for public service and leadership,’’ she added.

The Acting Governor also said that in addition to the fellowship programme, the administration also gives youths opportunities to participate in governance as several have been appointed Chief Executives of many government parastatals and agencies.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, Executive Chairman of Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS), Malam Zaid Abubakar, Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board, Malam Hassan Rilwan as well as Managing Director of Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company Tamar Nandul are severing the state in various capacities.

She said that Nigerian youths constitute 86 million out of the current 215 million estimated population of the country, arguing that “this is a force that cannot be ignored and that can determine political equations during elections.

The Acting Governor who noted that there has been debate about generational power shift, asked rhetorically whether Nigerian youths are doing anything differently today to acquire this political power.

“Have we tried to wrestle this power or are we waiting for this power to be handed to us on the platter of gold?” she further asked.

She counselled that the youths should no longer remain on the side lines as they must come into mainstream politics if they want to contribute to Nigeria’s journey, adding that ‘’the best of you must volunteer themselves for public service. ‘’

‘’Young people must get involved, engage and collaborate in political process at all levels. They must get involved in the political process at the grassroots and build solid and enduring networks,’’ she added.

The medical doctor turned politician said the older generations of politicians can only prepare, mentor, and set the youths on the path for a better and brighter future but only the youths can determine their political destiny.

Speaking at the occasion, the convener of the Power Shift Movement, Nomso Nnamani, said the long silence of the Nigerian youths and their non-involvement in politics is contributing to the wrongs going on in the country.

He said the Power Shift Movement is set to redefine activism, engagement and participation in the nation’s politics, adding that there is the need to renew the political class with citizens that have ideas which will shape the future of the country.