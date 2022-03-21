Kaduna State Government remains committed to partner and collaborate with professional bodies in its quest to develop the state and make the lives of its citizens better.

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe made this commitment when a delegation of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners paid her a courtesy call in her office.

Dr Balarabe reiterated that having cities and towns that are liveable, safe, serene and fit for human habitation and economic activities, cannot be attained without strong collaboration between government, regulatory bodies and professional associations.

The Deputy Governor thanked the institute for recognizing the deliberate and sustained efforts of the Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration to develop infrastructure in the state capital and major cities.

According to her, government “is driven by the vision to give residents of the state a decent life, fix broken or build critical infrastructure that supports businesses and private investments, to create job opportunities and generate more revenue for the state.”

“We want our towns and cities to be planned settlements with master plans that allow for planned development. To this end, the state government designated 117 settlements as urban areas, in addition to the existing 23, and has awarded contract for the preparation of master plan for 19 of them,’’ she disclosed.

Dr Balarabe recalled that “in 2019, KDSG rolled out the Urban Renewal Programme which has many components, comprising roads, street lightings, security cameras, modern markets, neigbourhood centres, street naming and house numbering, landscaping and creation of green environment to make our cities serene, give them aesthetics and safe for livelihood and business.’’

The Deputy Governor also reminded that ‘’government reformed land administration, created a digital land registry, rolled out a Recertification and Systematic Land Registration Programme that enable property owners to obtain titles with ease and cheaply.

‘’KADGIS was created as a modern land administration agency using cutting-edge technology, KASUPA was repositioned and empowered to restore and correct town planning problems in the state capital,’’ she added.

Earlier, the President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Mr Toyin Ayinde, said he was in Kaduna as part of a nationwide advocacy to sensitize Nigerians on the need to understand the importance of town planning in development.

Ayinde, who lamented the the low awareness of urban planning in Nigeria, said “what people think is town planning, is exactly what town planning is not, so I decided to embark on an advocacy to states. I visited 24 states but even before coming to Kaduna, I do know that Kaduna state is far ahead of other states that I have visited. ‘’

The president commended Governor El-Rufai for putting professionalism in developing Kaduna state, just as he did when he served in the Federal Capital Territory as Minister.

“I must say that I have seen a lot of infrastructure upgrade that is going on in Kaduna. I have been here a few years, apart from staying here as a child, so we have seen a lot of changes. So, essentially, we are advocating that some of the things that Kaduna has started, it should do even more,’’ he added.

According to Ayinde, leaders like El-Rufai are rare because leadership needs some courage which many people lack.

He commended Kaduna state as one of the few states that has domesticated the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Decree in 2018, that was earlier promulgated in 1992 and became a law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2004.