Last Tuesday, Kaduna State Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with AMA Foundation to rehabilitate 10 Model (Tsangaya) Schools, what are the specifics of this MoU?

What the MoU entails is that Alhaji Musa Bello (AMA) Foundation will key in into the Kaduna state programme of transforming the Tsangaya schools into the mainstream public schools now called Model Schools. It also means that we have won the hearts of the public and our communities, that it is not only the responsibility of government to contribute to education but also that of the communities, individuals and other philanthropists. This means that our people have seen it practically that government is serious in improving the quality of education of all. And of course, it means that we are getting the buy-in of parents and other stakeholders in transforming the almajirais’ education into the modern education system. What the MoU entails is that Musa Bello Foundation will bring in some funds, government will bring in the equivalent of that amount, which will be used in rehabilitating some of these dilapidated schools. We are trying to be very meticulous, to transform the Tsangaya system of education as we are running it now, into a comprehensive system of education.

Explain what you mean by transforming Tsangaya schools to comprehensive model schools

What we are trying to say is that the child that is receiving Quranic education in what we called “Tsangaya system” will continue to receive that kind of religious education, where he will learn the Qur’an and even other books of Fiqh, that is Islamic jurisprudence. But that child will also learn arithmetic, mathematics and what have you. As the child goes from primary school, to secondary school, he will continue learning Quran in the same premises at the same time with other children. In addition, he will also be learning physics, chemistry and biology as well as other Arts subjects.

So, the child will grow with the Quranic and Western education, in such a way that his quest to learn Quran will be supported with Western education. We don’t want to have a system where the children will only have Quranic without Western education. We want a situation where, when the child finishes his JSS3 or SSS3, he will have the option of either becoming a specialist in Islamic education, Quranic sciences, Fiqh or read chemistry, medicine, law and the rest of them. So, that opportunity will be created for the child to have a choice.

Another point is that we don’t want a situation whereby a child will grow in an environment that is not conducive for learning. We are trying to improve this by developing some other criteria before Qur’anic schools are registered through the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority. Before they are registered, such Qur’anic schools must show evidence that the children attending Quranic schools are also attending basic schools somewhere, learning English, arithmetic and the rest of them. They must show evidence that the pupils’ parents brought them for studies and they were not picked on the street; we don’t want a situation where a parent will come and drop the child and go away and the child be roaming about the street looking for something to eat. Remember we have a bill now with the state house of Assembly prohibiting itinerant pupils roaming from community to another claiming to be searching for Quranic education.

What we are saying is that every child should have an opportunity to go to a public school or a private school. But these two institutions must create an opportunity for that child to grow and learn subjects according to his parents’ religious beliefs. If he is a Christian, the child should learn Christianity to the level where the curriculum allows and if he is a Muslim, the child should learn the Quran and other books on jurisprudence, according to the curriculum of study. We want a school system which is comprehensive, where pupils and students acquire Western and religious education. The right of the child to quality and comprehensive education must be protected by all.

By so doing, the word ‘’Tsangaya’’ will gradually fade from people’s consciousness because what we have come to learn is that the word is becoming a stigma to the students. So, for example when students say they are from Tsangaya schools, their collegues from other schools look at them and say “ba turancii” (meaning the students don’t understand English). So, we want a child that memorises the Quran to also speak very good English, very good Arabic, be very good at whatever subject that is being taught in basic and post basic schools. Equally, we are promoting private institutions to come up with Quranic schools that are boarding, but of course with evidences that the child is also attending primary school.

Are you saying that the Quranic schools that we now have will be mainstreamed into teaching Western education?

Certainly yes. Western education will also go hand in hand with the Quranic education they are learning in their schools. We want to create an enabling environment in all 23 local governments and in all our schools, where a child can learn Quran and Western education together, whether in government schools or private Qur’anic schools. If a child is in Qur’anic school, he must be exposed to literacy and numeracy, where he will be taught English and Arithmetic and so on. In fact, that is a pre-requisite for admitting pupils in the Qur’anic school; parents must show evidence that their children are attending primary school elsewhere if the schools is not offering that. Kaduna state has declared free education at basic and post basic levels. So, poverty should not be used as an excuse to deny our children all forms of education in their immediate environment.

So, we are also discouraging the practice of moving a child from one location to another. If you want to do that for one reason or the other, you have to be able to take responsibility for the child to ensure that you pay whatever cost that the Malam in charge of that school will use in feeding and accommodating the child, providing healthcare and general upkeep, so that the child can grow in a dignifying manner.

Are you developing a separate curriculum for this type of hybrid model of education?

Yes, we are already working on developing a curriculum. Ministry of Education, State Universal Basic Education Board and the other stakeholders are working together with National Board for Islamic and Arabic Studies (NBIAS), to develop the relevant curriculum that will give the necessary conducive environment for this to happen. Besides the students, the Malams who are teaching the Quran, we have already developed a curriculum for them. Some of them have memorised the Quran and have translated it, they also know how to interpret the Quran. Some only memorise the Quran, some know how to read and write in Arabic. So, we have developed an NCE teaching curriculum for all of them. We have laid down the process and some would graduate in one year, others in two years time, while some will graduate in three years. And all of them will be given National Certificate of Education certificate. Once they have the NCE certificate, that means that they are certified as teachers in our basic schools and they can be employed in public or private schools at a salary scale acceptable in the labour market without any discrimination.

Right now in the so called Quranic schools, the pupils sit on the floor and study in dilapidated structures. Are you thinking of the teaching environment in this remodelling programme?

There is support for this Tsangaya schools from UBEC and from the state and local governments. You need to orient the community and society generally to understand that the children learning Quran should not be subjected to that type of life, where the learner does not know where to urinate, he would not know where to defecate and so on. No, we want to change that system. We cannot allow the Quranic schools that are operating now to continue that way. All of them will be given guidelines before they are registered; they must satisfy some conditions and one of the conditions is that they must have a habitable environment, the schools must have good source of potable water, the Malam that is teaching in the school must be certified by the Bureau of Interfaith. Also, they will be supported by government.

From your narration, is it correct to say that Kaduna state has not banned Quranic education as widely rumoured?

No, we have not banned Qur’anic education or schools. We have even strengthened the schools through enactment of relevant policies. Governor Nasir El-Rufai has repeated this several times. He even repeated it yesterday (last Tuesday) when he was signing the MoU. He emphasised the importance of Quranic education and that he would do everything possible to support it. We have been supporting Quranic memorisation for that reason.

The Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration has remodeled the Quranic Tsangaya school in Maraba Gwanda, the Tsangaya school along Kano-Zaria road near Masallaci Matafiya and the Tsangaya school in Birnin Gwari that were built by the Jonathan administration. When we came, we found out that the students were taught in those schools but after school hours, they have to go out and beg for food and come back. We stopped that. We now provide them with three square meals to enhance their learning the Quaran. And we have also employed teachers to teach other subjects just like other basic schools.

The governor has also directed the relevant ministries to ensure that the teachers are paid like any other teacher in public school, and not part time allowances. He personally contributed money for the enhancement of the teachers welfare.

REMODELING Facts

-Kaduna State Government is remodeling Qur’anic education into a comprehensive system of education;

-Pupils of Qur’anic schools will be taught both Islamic religious studies and Western education to enhance literacy and numeracy;

-All Qur’anic schools must be registered with the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority;

– Before they are registered, such Qur’anic schools must show evidence that their pupils are also attending primary schools elsewhere, if they can’t teach Western education in their own facility;

-Qur’anic schools must show evidence that the pupils’ parents brought them for studies and they were not picked from the street;

– A bill is now with the House of Assembly, prohibiting itinerant pupils roaming from one community to another, in search of Quranic education;

-The Ministry of Education, State Universal Basic Education Board and the other stakeholders are working with National Board for Islamic and Arabic Studies (NBIAS), to develop the relevant curriculum for this hybrid form of education;

-There will also be a programme to get the Malams who are teaching in Quranic schools certificated according to their levels of Islamic education.