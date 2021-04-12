The Kaduna State Government is trying to procure its own vaccines aside from the ones that it received from the federal government to support efforts to ensure that at least 70% of the residents of the state are vaccinated.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai spoke in Hausa in a media chat with some Kaduna-based broadcast journalists on Thursday night.

According to him, about 70,000 people have so far been vaccinated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine but when the figure reaches 90,000 persons, the exercise will be temporarily stopped.

El-Rufai explained that people are supposed to get two jabs of the vaccine within three months, in order to be immune.

The governor further explained that the vaccination will be temporarily halted after 90,000 people have been vaccinated ‘’so as to enable those who got the first dose to get the second one because there is a possibility that supply of the next batch of the vaccines may be delayed.’’

El-Rufai said that nobody is being forced to receive the vaccine in the state but he advised people who are 18 years and above to receive the jab. He also debunked rumours that civil servants who refused to be vaccinated will be denied salaries.

The governor however said that ‘’ all senior government officials like commissioners had received the vaccine so as to debunk the claim by some people that the vaccine is aimed to depopulate Africans and other such wild claims that have no scientific proofs.’’

He said that the vaccine is safe, but has some side effects, adding that ‘’some people may have a slight headache after the jab but nothing serious.’’