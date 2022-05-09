Kaduna State Government has promised to partner with UNICEF for a comprehensive quality service delivery in the areas of health, education and nutrition.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who promised that while receiving the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Mr Peter Hawkins, said that the state government places priority on human capital development of its citizens.

Dr Balarabe assured UNICEF that Kaduna State Government is ‘’looking at all issues under human capital whether it is health, education and other related areas.’’

According to her, the state has a policy council that meets every two weeks to deliberate on these issues, ranging from childhood immunization, water and sanitation.

“We want to have all our communities open defecation free, we have about four LGAs now certified open defecation free but we want to have the remaining 19 to also be certified, ‘‘she promised.

Dr Balarabe pointed out that Kaduna state has always been a data-driven state because “without data much cannot be done, even planning cannot be a realistic plan.”

“We drive ourselves to ensure that we get data that is reliable and realistic and we can say it’s reasonably realistic and we can base our planning on that,” she said.

The deputy governor further expressed the gratitude of the Kaduna State Government to UNICEF for its support in many areas.

Earlier in his remarks, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Mr Peter Hawkins, said the visit was about partnership between UNICEF and Kaduna State Government.

Hawkins said UNICEF-state government partnership will focus on children, health and education, including the education of the children on the street and Almajiris.

“They will be working with the team on documentation and identification of beneficiaries while exploring different ways of ensuring safe schools and safe school initiative in Kaduna,” he said.