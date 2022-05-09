Kaduna State Government intends to localize mechanics, car dealers and block making firms in one place so as to decongest its metropoles and enable them have spaces of their own.

The Director General of Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA), Malam Isma’il Umaru Dikko, said that the concentration of the artisans and car dealers in one place is in line with the Urban Development Programme.

Malam Ismail argued that putting all mechanics, block makers and car dealers in one place will also enhance the security of their businesses and give customers a range of choices to make.

The Director General said that the planned relocation will be done in phases, starting with car dealers, adding that two plots of land have been allocated to them at the Millennium City.

According to him, priority will first be given to car dealers that have been displaced by Urban Renewal Projects, before other registered dealers will be considered.

‘’Apart from the two plots at Millennium City, which we have even issued Building Permits to beneficiaries, we are trying to acquire a site along Kaduna-Abuja express way and another at the Kaduna-Zaria road, near the former Toll Gate,’’he said.

Malam Isma’il further said that firms that engage in block making will be relocated to around river Kaduna but the land matter is being worked out, adding that ‘’the new site will also enhance their productivity.’’

The Director General also said that all mechanics will be relocated to Mechanics’ Village to ply their trade.