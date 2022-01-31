The Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration will establish an Education Trust Fund to enable the Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board have another stream of revenue to sponsor students for further studies.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Malam Hassan Rilwan who disclosed this, however said that the enabling law is still being worked out but that the ‘’Act will soon be ready.’’

The Executive Secretary who was speaking on the activities that the Board has lined up this year, further said that the Trust Fund will enable individuals, groups and even Non-Governmental Organisations to donate to the fund, adding that the law will clearly spell out how it will be run.

According to him, the proposed Trust Fund will expand the pool of funds that will be available for the Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board to sponsor students, instead of relying solely on yearly budgetary allocations.

Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board has been reorganized by the Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration to give scholarship awards to three categories of students.

The Merit Based Scholarship is given to students who distinguish themselves academically while the Need Based Scholarship is for indigents students, after providing evidence that their parents cannot afford to pay their school fees.

On the other hand, the Disability Scholarship category is for the physically challenged.

In addition to scholarship, there is the loans window where any student or resident of Kaduna state can apply for a loan to fund his or her education and repay after graduation.

Last year, a budgetary provision of N3 billion was made by Kaduna State Government, to take care of the various scholarships while N2 billion was set aside for Education Loan.

KDSG provided N1 billion as counterpart fund for the Education Loan while First City Monument Bank (FCMB) where the fund is domiciled, provided the balance of N1 billion.