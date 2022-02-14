Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) has said that the government will upgrade squatter and slum settlements in some parts of Kaduna metropolis by providing infrastructure in the areas.

The Director General of Authority, Malam Isma’il Umaru Dikko who made this known at Kujama District during a sensitization visit, said that the upgrading will resolve issues of encroachment and will assist in tackling insecurity and associated problems.

A press statement issued by the Public Relations Executive of KASUPDA, Malam Nuhu Garba Dan‘ayamaka, further said that the Director General was represented by Head of Design of the Authority, Gimba Ishaku at the event.

According to the statement, Gimba enlightened the communities on the ongoing Urban Renewal Initiatives of Kaduna State Government, explaining that squatter settlements are low residential areas which have been developed without legal right to the land or planning permits.

The DG disclosed that the upgrading exercise will feature property capturing, defining property boundaries, access to the properties, status, land use, street names and property identification numbers.

The statement said that the first beneficiaries of the exercise will include Romi village, old Sabon Tasha village and some parts of Unguwan Boro, Unguwan Gimbiya, Unguwan Bulus and Unguwan Dogo.

Others on the list are Dan-Bushiya (village), Keke 2 (village), Maraban Rido, Karji village, Janruwa 1 (village), Gidan- Daji, Sabon- Gida and Television village.

Speaking during the sensitization, the coordinator of the programme, Evelyn Yusuf Yakubu added that the upgrading will benefit the residents as issues of property boundaries, insecurity and provision of facilities will be addressed.

In his remark, the District Head of Kujama, Malam Stephen Yarima Ibrahim described the programme as a welcome development and pledged commitment to enlighten his people towards achieving success of the exercise.

Participants at the meeting also expressed satisfaction with the initiatives and promised to give their maximum cooperation to the state government towards achieving positive results.