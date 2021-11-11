Background Information Founded by Akyana Adi in the 13th century, Keana is located in the southern flank of Nasarawa State, about 68 kilometres from Lafia, the Capital city and about kilometres north of the Benue River. It is an offshoot of the famous Kwararafa Empire. The establishment of Keana was a sequel to the discovery of salt.

The history of Oyarore festival is as old as the history of Keana community. Osana Akyana Adi initiated the festival to celebrate the successful establishment of the kingdom. The Oyarore festival was built around Alene, the source of power inherited from his ancestors, until Osana Ozegya Adi introduced elaborate ceremonials in the early 18th century.

In all its manifestations, Oyarore encompasses interrelated activities and celebrations. The period reserves for retreat, review and thanksgiving to God for being free from aggression, conquest, famine on one hand, and the providence of bountiful salt production on the other, as marking the end of seasonal harvest of farm produce.

The Economy

Traditionally, the economy of Keana revolves around salt mining and agriculture. The economy reflects a culture of division of labour, based on both women and men. The men embraced agriculture as means of livelihood while the women engaged in salt production usually exceeding local commerce.

The manning plot is a process governed by an impregnated salt production, which usually exceeds local demand. Because of that, the economy developed into a higher exchange process.

Commencement Of Oyarore

Essentially, the Oyarore festival includes the traditional appearance of the Owonaku Kho Sikigwa female chief. It is usually ushered in with the sighting of the Epwaza moon. Sequels to this, Osabwa, the leader of the traditional kingmakers formally inform the Osana (the traditional ruler) for authorization to commence the pulmonary activities towards the festival. Upon the Osana approval, two major activities are performed. The first named Ogwurose, a false impression of the Osana, who will dress in red attire and circumnavigate to town on a horseback, signifying the commencement of the festival. Secondly, the Osana visit the tombs of them and pray for the repose of their souls.

The Epwaza, which is a month-long event, is used by all and sundry to complete all outstanding works on the farms and salt camps, to facilitate full participation in the Oyarore festival. By the end of the month of Epwaza and at the sighting of the Oyarore moon, the Osabwa apprise the Osana, for confirmation of his preparedness to inaugurate the festival. Other rites associated with the festival includes Ojakioba; solitary confinement; agwonya and alene each of which is briefly discussed below.

Ojakioba

Ojakioba is the preparatory activity involving the mobilization of able-bodied people to clean the vicinity of ogaro aimed at sanitizing the town at the wake of the festival. It also encompasses wrestling bouts, lasting late into the night.

Solitary Confinement

On the completion of activities on the day of Ojakioba, the Osana kickstarts Oyarore festival with retirement from public function into solitary confinement for three (3) days. Once the Osana goes into seclusion, a myriad of normal activities, including drumming, crying, singing and all forms of celebrations are suspended, the Osana goes into deep reflections, supplication and consultation with the titleholders called Asolokpagye on general developments in the kingdom.

Agwonya

Agwonya is the first major event preceding the end of the first solitary confinement by Osana. It is marked with the arming of Ayonya with spears, while the youths would ride on horsebacks round the town. Similarly, the Osana, Osekigwu and other title holders would also ride for three (3) circumnavigations around the town. The process could be linked to a sort of war simulation exercise apparently on how to repeal possible attacks by enemies. The exercise ends with the beating of a royal drum known as Ikpadidi, to welcome and usher the Osana back to the place, while he controls his steps to the rhythm on his retirement to another round of solitary confinement for one day.

However, on the same day, the Ayonya go to Amiri, the tombs of past Osanas, in procession to pick long batons, which would be their possessions until the particular time they are expected to dispossess themselves of them. As soon as they pick the batons, they proceed to have purification bath and thereafter pay homage to the Osana, Osekwu and Osabwa, they also pay homage to the Osana, who would be in company of the Asolokpagye at a particular place in the Palace, known as abiti for the Ayonya, the activities of the day end with final homage to Okupe, their leader, where they undergo cleansing process and removal tattoos emblazoned on their chests. It is pertinent to note that the Ayonya observe a day fasting abstaining from drinking and eating, as well as conjugal association, to imbibe endurance. The horses used by the Ayonya are also not fed throughout the day to drill them for possible lack of food and water in a war situation.

Alene Rites

Beside the ceremonies, the Oyarore festival comprises some traditional rites in appreciation of the blessing in the year that has ended. Offerings to appease the Aleku for prosperity in the years ahead. The rites are performed by the Asolokpagye, the spiritual leaders who undertake the nocturnal traditional rites. They are avowed dependable companies of the Osana, who are the only people that dine and wine with him. Asolokpagye comprises the Ayinoya drawn from the kindred charged with overseeing the salt industrial complex and mining activities, while Ayinonye- Osana are people who have marital relationship with Keana.

Owebibi

preceding the Alene rites is the Owebibi event, which literally means the endurance path. It is so named, because the Osana would be confronted with a test of strength of will. Character and endurance mounted by members of the royal families who do so to create a vacuum that will pave the way for their ascendancy to the ancestral throne. The event commenced with the movement of Osana on a horseback from Opwuagye at Iwagwu, to Okpoya, in company of some tile holders, to pray for protection. The women folk are forbidden from seeing the Osana on his way to Okpoya but could witness his return.

Igyonya

On igyonya day, the Osana takes a symbolic measurement of three (3) spots in Opwuagye, Olando and Onarkpe with a spear, while the Osuza Nyakwu marks them with his right leg. Three tents are later erected at the spots for use by the Ayene and the wives of the Osana. In addition, a peg is fixed at the Onarikpe spot marking the place the wives of the Osana sit to watch the celebration. Also noteworthy, is the return of the members of the Ene group of traditionalists to the town after some days of sojourn at Olene, a place of confinement and isolation from the wider society, for the purpose of some critical rites, in regard to the quest for prosperity and protection from afflictions. On completion, the Osana and his title holders, as well as spectators converge at the Onarikpe spot in front of the palace, where he would throw the spear across a reed fence in the direction of Ayakato and other youths, who strive to catch it. Anykoto are male members of the royal family groups, attend the occasion dressed in distinct ceremonial regalia from those of the general public.

In the evening of the Igyona event, the osana visits olokumeme, at the vicinity of the central primary school, keana, where he offers prayers and then returns to onarikpe to continue the activies of the day. At Onarikpe, the osagidigbo (chief Royal drummer), Okupe (Leader of Ayonya), Osekwu and the osna would sing various songs, respectively. The songs epitomize the significance of poetry and philosophy in the keana tradition and way of life. After taking the last turn in singing, the Osana Ascertains the presence of his kith and kin from other Alago towns at the occasion and declares the igyonya event open in the evening.

On the following morning, some special members of the Ene group arrive at the venue of Igyona from Akato-ene’s house to also commence their activities known as kwene, which in effect means conscription into the group. They are followed by the Asolokpagye, the Osiki and title holders that fall within the class. The osuza and his class of sequential order. On their arrival at the class of title holders in sequential order. On their arrival at the venue of the event the first and foremost extend their greetings to Otete, the Osana’s senior wife and finally, Osarigede, the chief xylophonist, from where they proceed to Opwunu ( a place for traditional worship) to pay homage to the Osana, who would be met in company of the Osekwe. The presence of the quartet informs Osana that Igyonya has come to an end. Responding, Osana gives his consent for the celebration to be brought to an end. In this regard, Okupe, on the instruction of Osaza Nyakwu removes the peg, ending the activities. The Okupe would then be accompanied home by the crowd, including the osana’s wives who would later sing praises song and dance in his compound. In the evening, people return to their various homes for familiar fellowship in commemoration of the successful end of igyonya, as well as entertain guests who came from far and wide.

Okpoya

Okpoya is an event named after a stream located half a kilometre south of Keana. At about 3:00pm, the Osana takes a position at Okpoya, where all guests and title holders, as well as other people pay homage and due respect to him. People with personal wishes, desires and ambitions make offerings of life to chickens in the area. The Osana then returns to the palace amidst a cacophony of drums, pomp and pageantry. This event is a continuation of Osana’s endless search for peace, stability and prosperity in Keana.

On his return to the town, the Osana is received by the custodians of Akyana-pwole and akyan-gbogbo, the two major salt complexes, at Opwuagye and would exchange pleasantries before he finally take a seat for all title holders to pledge their continued loyalty by kowtowing before him.

Otonobi

The Otonobi event takes place a day after Okpoya. On this day, Osana dresses in a traditional costume, rides on a horse to a place outside the town for supplications. His return journey is marked by Ayonya dispossessing themselves of their Okute, special long batons. The process entails the Osan positioning himself at the opposite direction of the Ayonya who throw the batons aimed at the Osana amidst war drumming. Of significance is the fact that none of the batons hits the target- Osana. Meanwhile, the exercise ends with the release of Ayonya into the larger society to freely interact with members of their families and the community.

The self-dispossession of the Ayonya batons is immediately followed by the event in Ameri, the Osana meets with the Ayakato to celebrate his symbolic victory over Ayonya’s onslaught against him during their self-dispossession of okute (baton). The Osana is then presented with a young girl, whose arrival at the venue marks the beginning of the event. Like other events, traditional title holders, the Osana’s wives, young men and women in the community dressed in special costumes and danced in procession. A carved Tiger, symbolizing brevity, intelligence and swiftness of the Keana people, is conspicuously carried shoulder high by a prince at the tail end of the procession. The event lasts until late in the evening, when people retire to their homes.

It is imperative to note that the event goes hand in hand with cultural displays by groups from Alago towns and neighbouring villages, in solidarity with the people of keana, which also add colour to the event.

Adumasa

Adumasa takes place in Iwagwu square, with the Osana in attendance with the family members, as well as other sectors. The presence and involvement of Osekwu is important in this event. He is the only title holder allowed by tradition to wear special ceremonial regalia similar to that of the Osana. At this occasion, the Isamono rite is performed before the commencement of the eral event. Central to the event is performed by the royal band, comprising the Ikpadidi (drummers), Ajigwo (percussion) and xylophone, as well as other instruments. The traditional title holders open the following pairs and sequence; Osuza-nyakwu (Moyi) and Osiki (Galadima); Osuza-Baga and Osuza-Leke; then followed by other title holders before Osekwu, while Osana dancing. He therefore leaves immediately after his performance. It is because he holds similar stead to that of Osana, in the spiritual world, even though he is answerable to the Osana. Since Osana is the overall leader, it is a taboo for Osekwu to see his steps. Meanwhile, Osana‘s systematic royal steps to the rhythm mark the climax and apparently, the end of Adumasa.

Epwo

The festival is concluded with Epowo, (verdict) the day when all title holders would converge at Otowosu, a special court in the palace, to review the conduct and or the successes recorded and errant members of the society are appropriately sanctioned. While formally declaring Oyarore closed, the Osana expresses his gratitude to all and sundry and prays for journey mercies, good health, bumper harvests and high salt yield in the years or their representatives from neighbouring towns, gift of salt, aimed at strengthening the existing sociocultural and historical kinship.

Significance Of Oyarore

Oyarore plays significant role in strengthening unity and promoting social camaraderie among keana people. It is a period when civil servants and other sons and daughters of Keana from all walk of life conge to witness or participate in the festival. It promotes mutual relationships with Alago towns and other neighbours’ beside serving as an avenue for social interactions.

The festival presents an avenue for the Asolskpagye, Igbo-kolokpagye (spiritual leaders) and the Osana to pray for protection against war afflictions.

Furthermore, the festival provides an insight into the nature of change in the economy of Keana, from the early hunting and gathering to mining and trade. Salt, the centrepiece of this festival, was the backbone of the famous Trans-sahara trade. Suffice it to say Oyarore has permanently emblazoned keana in the tourism map of Nasarawa state in particular and Nigeria in general.

Conclusion

Like other great cultures and civilizations that have flourished and declined in history, the Oyarore has undergone a process of change in the last seven centuries. Modernization has immensely contributed in shaping the Oyarore festival. While interest and participation in the even have been dampened by the influence of Islam and Christianity in addition, urban-rural drift has also affected the turnout of people during the festival. Notwithstanding the embodiment of traditional rites, Oyarore could be right linked to yearly thanksgiving festivities across the globe. Its sequence of activities and entertainments, as well as ceremonial peculiarities gives it the potential to enhance Nigeria’s fortune through tourism.

—Ahmed, a Principal Curator with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, writes from Lafia