Chief Judge, CJ of Kebbi State, Justice Suleiman Mohammed Ambursa, has inaugurated Local Government Elections and Appeal Tribunals for the February 5 local government elections conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission, KESEIC.

The elections tribunal has Justice Yakubu Shu’aibu and Justice Umar A. Kallamu as chairmen and Hon. Justice Sabi’u B. Shu’aibu as chairman appeal tribunal respectively.

The chairman of each tribunal is assisted by two other members.

Speaking yesterday after he swore them in at the conference hall of the high court in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, the chief judge, Justice Suleiman Mohammed Ambursa charged tribunal members to discharge their assignment diligently without fear or favour as contained in the oath of their offices.

He said if any of them is found wanting or deviating from the guidelines of his or her oath such a person would be dealt with according to the law.

He said this time around the judiciary would not condone any act capable of tarnishing its image in the eyes of the world.

