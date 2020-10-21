BY ANKELI EMMANUEL |

In a demonstration of its commitment to agriculture, Kebbi State government has donated additional 50 tractors to farmers in five local government areas of the state, Mr Joel Aiki, has said.

Joel Aiki who is the permanent secretary, Kebbi State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources made the disclosure yesterday in Sokoto during a workshop organized by PROACT with support from EU towards food security and resilience in northern Nigeria.

The workshop which was aimed at celebrating 2020 World Food Day had its theme as, “Our Actions To Grow, Nourish and Sustain” featuring high level stakeholders engagement on improving agricultural budget, food security and resilience in Kebbi State.Speaking on Kebbi state government efforts towards ensuring food security, Mr Joel Aiki said the state has all it takes to guarantee food availability as it has over a million hectares of arable land, 420,000 of which are Fadama with 120,000 of it having shallow water exploitable access, and over 600km of water traversing the state.