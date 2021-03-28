By KABIR WURMA, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government has donated 10 Hilux vans and 30 motorcycles to the state command of the Nigeria police.

While handing over the vehicles to the state commissioner of police, Mr Adeleke Adeyinka in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said the gesture was aimed at reducing crime in the state.

Bagudu, who was represented by his special adviser on security matters, Major Garba Kamba (rtd), noted that his administration was always ready to protect the lives and property of the law abiding citizens of the state.

According to the governor, his government also is determined to see every innocent citizen sleep with comfortably without fear.

He lamented that crimes were always reported from southern part of the state, including Zuru and Yauri local government areas.

Receiving the vehicles, the commissioner of police assured the governor of their readiness to tackle insecurity in every part of the state.

‘’Our shortcoming, your excellency, to carry out our activities is shortage of funds and mobility but with these I can tell you that our men will go round all nooks and cranny of the state to crack down on criminals,’’ he said.