The Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) founded by the wife of Kebbi State governor Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu has been recognised by the Federal

Ministry of Health as the “BEST CANCER NGO” of the Year at the 2021

International Cancer Week in Nigeria with the theme: “Cancer Care For All:

Through Strategic Advocacy & Investment.”

This was closed by the foundation in a statement by Mukhtasar Alkali made

available to newsmen in Abuja. The statement said Medicaid Cancer

Foundation is a 13year old cancer organisation offering screening at

various levels, vaccination, treatment support, raising funds for cancer

patients and famous for the #WalkAwayCancer advocacy in Nigeria and the world at large.

The foundation was also at the forefront of pushing and influencing

government policies in many ways to provide better outcomes for cancer

patients in the country as well as training of healthcare workers on

cervical cancer, breast examination and other common cancers.

MCF was a member of the 2018-2022 National Cancer Control Plan and is now a member of the steering committee. In addition, MCF was a prominent member of the coalition that successfully fought for the N730million cancer health fund which is currently being distributed to indigent patients in 6 teaching hospitals.

Presenting the award, the minister of health represented by Dr Adebimpe

Adebiyi, said the indefatigable effort and passion of Dr Shinkafi-Bagudu

leading the Medicaid team is truly commendable.

The founder, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu expressed her appreciation to the

Federal Ministry of Health for finding her foundation worthy of the award

and promised to do more in the fight against cancer.