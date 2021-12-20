The wife of the Kebbi State governor Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, recently, at the Royal Society of Medicine in London, was honoured with an award for her outstanding contribution to healthcare for women and children on the African Continent by the London Political Summit & Awards.

As director and founder of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Dr Shinkafi-Bagudu was praised for leading an organisation that has become a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of people in Nigeria.

The Covid compliant gathering was attended by notable figures within the global health and cancer community. These include Mark Lodge (Convener, London Global Cancer Week), Michel Coleman (Professor of Epidemiology and Vital Statistics at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine), Dr Kalu Ogbureke (Paediatric Consultant), Lord John Taylor (Baron Taylor of Warwick) and Alexander Wright (Global Head at Cancer Research UK).

“Dr Shinkafi-Bagudu is a one-of-a-kind health practitioner achieving results on a scale that can only be attained through hard work and sheer tenacity. Through her, we have been to Nigeria to train health workers on cancer survivorship. I am proud to call this remarkable woman a friend,” said Michel Coleman, Professor of Epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an emotionally charged call to action that was illustrated with a documentary highlighting the 13 years of Medicaid Cancer Foundation’s advocacy, Dr Shinkafi-Bagudu thanked her team in Kebbi and Abuja – who were present via a zoom call – as well as her peers who were physically present at the ceremony.

“It is truly honour to be recognised at the Royal Society of Medicine today. I am standing in a building where some of the world’s greatest advancements in medicine were created. Thank you to the entire team at the London Political Summit & Awards for your recognition and thank you to the entire team at Medicaid Cancer Foundation because. Albeit we have come along way, but we still have so much more to do. With the

help of all those seated at this table I believe we can achieve it,” she said.

Given the emergence of new coronavirus variants across the world, in closing Dr Shinkafi-Bagudu used the platform to urge leaders within the field to turn their attention to health inequities with a particular focus on the lack of access to Human Papilloma Virus Vaccine – a vaccine that can prevent the unnecessary deaths of 500,000 women that are estimated to die from cervical cancer every year. The burden of this disease lies in African and other lower-middle-income-countries (LMICs).

ADVERTISEMENT