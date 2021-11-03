Kebbi State government has disbursed N216.7 million to nine cooperative societies in the state to enable them improve their small-scale businesses.

The benefiting cooperatives are Dankwalli Rice Farmers in Argungu, Gaskiya Rice Farmers in Birnin Kebbi, Sangaru Multipurpose Cooperatives in Koko Besse, Birji Groundnut Processing Cooperative Society in Suru, Maiganji Society in Maiyama, Matan Fada Groundnut Association in Zuru, Dawanau Groundnut Association in Yauri and Tondi Gada Rice Farmers Association.

While briefing the newsmen in his office in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, the commissioner for agriculture and rural development, Alhaji Abdullahi Maigari Dakingari, said the farmers were selected based on their track records in farming activities in their respective areas in the state.

He said each society had collected half of the grant from ten million which at the end will receive a balance of N10 million or above depending on the society after the full implementation of the programme.

The commissioner charged the beneficiaries to utilise the grants judiciously and warned that any society that diverted its funds will be sanctioned.