Kebbi State government has pledged to continue it’s support for Beach Soccer tournaments in the state as part of activities to engage youths in the state.

Commissioner for Youths and Sport, Aliyu Gidado Bello Kaliel stated this while speaking during the 2nd edition of the Kebbi Beach Soccer Super 4 competition held in Birnin Kebbi.

Kaliel, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Shuaibu Aliero said that the State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has been a sports loving Governor and he would continue to support the game.

He said: “Like you are aware, Kebbi State government has been supporting every activity that concern the youths in the state including Beach Soccer. Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu is a lover of sports and he has been giving the game maximum support needed to excel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can assure our youths that, the government will continue to give its maximum support to the game through the Ministry of Youths and Sport Development. Even now, Kebbi State government is planning to give Beach Soccer tournament a face-lift for it to continue to prosper in the state,” he said.

Earlier, the President of African Beach Soccer Union, who is also Chairman of Kebbi State Beach Soccer Association, Mr. Mahmuda Hadeija commended the players of the teams who participated in the Super 4 second edition for displayed professionalism in their matches.

ADVERTISEMENT