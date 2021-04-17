BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said his administration has secured a $70million World Bank Grant, to strengthen adolescent girl-child education in the state.

Bagudu disclosed this on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, at the 5th Kebbi State Women Ramadan Lecture Series with a theme: “The Fundamental Role of Women in Islam”.

Bagudu said that with the aid of the grant, women in the State, especially adolescent girls will be taught more skills, coupled with both formal and non-formal education.

The Kebbi State governor also stated that, such skills will enable the girls to be more productive and self-reliant even in their matrimonial homes.

Bagudu added: “The good news is that, the more we invest in women, the more prosperous our society will be.”

Bagudu, who is the chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), further said that the grant will complement the various programmes and policies aimed at making life better for the girl-child, women and other vulnerable groups in the State .

Bagudu also stressed the need to legislate and appropriate for more fund for girl-child education and other related welfare schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor averred that women must be supported to play their societal roles, just as it has been ordained by the Almighty Allah.

He noted that, women play key roles in the routine running of the society, not only in their respective families.

“If we religiously heed to the various Islamic injunctions as regards our entire lives and family bonds, we will live in a more healthier, safer and peaceful society.

“Our various families, diligently anchored by our wives, mothers and daughters will be able to surmount all the formidable challenges and survive any economic turbulence,” Bagudu added .

According to him, the various Speakers, including those who joined virtually, had done justice to the theme of the Ramadan lecture.

He, therefore, commended the convener of the Lectures, his wife, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu and the other active collaborators, for making the event a huge success$ .

On her part, the convener and organiser of the programme, the Wife of Kebbi State governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi- Bagudu, said that the huge successes of the Ramadan period depends on women for their contribution not just their homes but to the society at large.

She remarked that the preparation of the sahoor and Iftar meals and making sure the family stays together to fully get the benefits of the blessed month of Ramadan.

She called on the Muslim Ummah to redouble their efforts in Sadaqah, community engagements in order to keep the youths safe especially after the Taraweeh prayers.

Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu extolled the efforts of husbands, fathers, sons and brothers for supporting the family.

“We must also appreciate the tireless efforts of our husbands, fathers, sons and brothers, especially during this month where we seek Allah’s Blessings and reward,” she said.