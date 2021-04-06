ADVERTISEMENT

Director of forests at the Kebbi State Ministry of Environment, Malam Ibrahim Jegudu, said yesterday that the state government had planted one million tree seedlings to combat desertification statewide.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi, Jegudu said: “The programme has been a success, I remember we have produced around one million tree seedlings in the past two years.

He said, “We distributed the same to people and every year we usually seek government attention to produce an assortment of tree seedlings.

“Not only tree seedlings that break the wind, but we also raise food trees that can increase food-bearing trees statewide, such as mango, guava, papaya which we also give to farmers.”

The director recalled that a few years ago Governor Atiku Bagudu bought date palm and oil palm and donated them for free to farmers to encourage tree planting, especially budget trees.

“What we did then was identify the farmers who have a clear agricultural development and distribute such trees to them, after evaluation we were able to pick up farms that were in fact hugely successful.’’

“Even this year, we are taking steps with the governor’s approval to purchase various assorted plants which will also be distributed to local farmers, all with the aim of minimizing desertification in the state,” he noted.

Regarding the indiscriminate felling of trees, the director stressed the importance of trees for human existence, adding that all religions preach and encourage tree planting.