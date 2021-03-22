ADVERTISEMENT

By KABIR WURMA, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State government through the Primary Healthcare Development Agency has received 57,810 Covid-19 vaccines in preparation to commence vaccination across the state. To this end it has commenced the first phase training of health workers involved in Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Commissioner for health and chairman of Task Force on Covid-19 in the state, Alhaji Jafaar Mohammed Zuru made this known to newsmen in his office in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Mohammed Zuru further stated that the two-day training of health personnel has commenced at the state level and would later be followed by local government councils.

According to him, the training was also a prerequisite for the provision of Covid-19 vaccines by the federal government.

‘’About 2.9 million people have been targeted to receive the vaccine any time from today in the state and 2,289 health workers would be recruited for the vaccination exercise,’’ he said.

He added that an estimated 788 health team would be deployed in the villages in the 225 wards of the 21 local government areas of the state for the vaccination coverage.

State programme manager, routine immunisation, Abubakar Atiku Kende said the Covid-19 vaccines would be first administered on front

line health workers as well as security personnel, workers at filling stations, banks and later common men.