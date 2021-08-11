In its efforts to end drug abuse in the state, Kebbi State government has constituted a task force

The committee, which the AIG Umar Ambursa is heading, according to a circular issued by secretary to the state government (SSG) and dated August 6th, 2021 in Birnin Kebbi, also indicated that the Wife of the Kebbi State governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu has been appointed as patron of the committee.

Members of the task force include; representatives of the Nigerian Police, NSCDC, NDLEA, NAFDAC, Pharmaceutical society of Nigeria, Nigeria Medical Society of Nigeria and Ministries of Justice, Education and health.

Other members are; representatives of the Ministries of Youths and Sports, Women Affairs Development, non-governmental organisations and civil societies organisations.

The rest include representatives of the Council of Ulamas, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), youth and student organisations, representative each from Gwandu, Argungu, Yari and Zuru Emirates and representative of the Office of the secretary to the state government.