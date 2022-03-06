Kebbi State government has pledged to employ more female surveyors who have successfully completed their studies and are seeking employment in the state civil service, Governor, Abubakar Atiku has said.

He made this disclosure while declaring open the Regional Conference of Women in Surveying organised by Northern Women in Surveying in partnership with the state government yesterday in Birnin Kebbi.

Bagudu further disclosed that the state government had provided enabling environment to make the surveying profession meaningful to the growth and development of the state.

Commending the association for organising the conference, Bagudu also said his government was ready to support any profession desirous of bringing development to the state. The surveyor-general of the federation who was represented by Alhaji Shehu Rufai said empowerment of women as mothers of the society is key to driving a crime-free society.

He commended the high record of achievements of the WIS executive through advocacy, enlightening women on economic reliance, reliability and confidence in geospatial solution as an empowerment possibility for women and girls in Nigerian development.

The surveyor-general of Kebbi State, Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim Argungu, described WIS as an important collective body of opinion makers concerned with aspiration of members.

