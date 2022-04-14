The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has denied online reports (not LEADERSHIP) that its Managing Director, Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, has been sacked over alleged financial mismanagement, describing the report as fake news and baseless.

A press statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, KEDCO, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, on Thursday, a copy of which was sent to LEADERSHIP, said Gwamna has neither resigned his position from the Kano DisCo but currently preoccupied with political engagements in Gombe State.

Shawai, however, added that the KEDCO MD will soon disengage from the Kano DisCo in order to pursue his political ambition of becoming the next governor of Gombe State in 2023.

“Following the dangerous and toxic report by daily dispatch and OperaNews that the MD/CEO of KEDCO, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna has been relieved of his duties owing to financial mismanagement and incompetence should be noted that such news is baseless, unfounded and untrue.

“First it must be placed on record that both online platforms are known to have flairs for peddling baseless rumours and fake news.

“To put the record straight, KEDCO under Dr Gwamna’s leadership had made highly impressive achievements building the company to one of the best DisCos in the country, hence the ground that he was sacked on financial mismanagement is nothing but well fabricated lies aimed at suppressing the very impressive CV of Dr Gwamna.

“Now, Dr. Gwamna has not resigned but in view of his political ambition to become the next governor of Gombe State, he will soon resign to face his political ambition based on the guidelines from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) in order to commence fullscale political activities.

“It should be placed on record also that any news of sack of such high profile personality will be done through the Board and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and not from unserious online platforms which are the only source of such baseless information.

“It is also good to note that Fidelity Bank has not in any way taken over the management and activities of KEDCO as it was insinuated by the online media.

“These news outlets and their management by this release have seven days to apologise and withdraw such unfounded news or face the legal consequences of this malicious publication aimed at serving whatever interest they so wish,” he stated.