Yobe State governor and chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has charged Commissioners among other members of his cabinet, to keep creating strategies that will better the lives of the people across the state.

A statement issued by the press secretary to the deputy governor, Hussani Mai Sule, said Buni stated this during a meeting on good governance with members of the state executive council in Damaturu.

Represented by his deputy, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana (Wazirin Fune) the governor said his administration is committed towards meeting the needs and aspirations of the electorate hence the need for more effort for success.

Buni stated that leadership is all about service to the people, noting that this among other things informs the decision of his administration to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor and set in new ones for better progress.

“Good governance encourages development, growth and productivity. It also provides the execution and completion of all ongoing capital projects initiated by us and the previous administration, hence we must put in our best in creating more opportunities and ideas that will better the life of Yobeans.

“Our efforts to embark on the construction of modern markets in four (4) major local government areas of the state, Trailer park in Potiskum, resuscitation of moribund industries, construction of roads network as well as upgrading of International Cargo Airport in Damaturu were geared towards improving the lives and the economy of the people of the state.

He charged the commissioners to remain committed, punctual and dedicated to their responsibilities for better results.