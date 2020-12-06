By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria’s Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, revealed that keeping a clean sheet at the 2019 World Cup in France was a dream coming true.

The Paris FC shot-stopper, Nnadozie having first announced her talent at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France 2018 then followed that up with convincing performances at France 2019 and even set a new record, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet at a Women’s World Cup when she helped Nigeria defeat Korea Republic 2-0 at the age of 18 and 186 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was something that meant a lot to me. Before that, I didn’t even think I’d make it into the squad of 23 players. So, to take part in that World Cup, to play and then to keep a clean sheet, it was one dream coming true after another. It looks great on a CV and it gives me encour- agement. It makes me want to go even further.” She told FIFA. com.

“It’s difficult to get to the top,but it’s just as complicated to stay there”.

Advertisements

The former Rivers Angels player revealed the challenge facing the reigning Africa champions.

“You become the team to beat, the one everybody wants to knock off the throne. For us, we owe it to ourselves to stay at the top. That means never taking our dominant position for granted, and obviously never stopping working hard.”

In the meantime, Nnadozie’s ability has already taken her back to France, where she is getting to grips with the French

top flight for Paris FC.

“A tough, competitive championship that’s undoubted- ly one of the best in the world. Paris is extraordinary,”.

“Of course, I’ve explored its streets, the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe. I’m very happy to be living here.”