Founder and convener of a non-governmental organisation, ARISE, Dr Siju Iluyomade, has emphasised the need to continually keep fit as this would help to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iluyomade said continuous exercises like walking, jogging and paying attention to one’s physical health help to boost immunity and prevent diseases.

She said this at a media conference held in Lagos to kick off the annual programme, ARISE WALK FOR LIFE holding on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Iluyomade added that this year’s edition of Arise Charity Walk has the theme, #IChooseLife, and will hold across different countries of the world from Lagos, Canada, USA, United Kingdom, Singapore and others as some eminent personalities lead others in the walk which marks a choice for health living.

Participants in this year’s walk stand a chance of winning a prize sum of $2,000 for the best cluster.

According to Mrs Iluyomade, “Nigeria is blessed with a pleasant weather, what we do normally as lifestyle became a saving grace for us while the pandemic ravaged other countries, hence we need to continuously exercise to keep body and spirit in tune and at ARISE, we take health very seriously because you need to be in sound health to do anything tangible. The Arise Walk for Life, #ichooselife is a place for everyone irrespective of status, tribe, religion or nationality, it is a place for all.”

Dr Iluyomade also noted that Arise was making giant strides in areas of health, women and community empowerment with focus on 12 pillars out of United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“As COVID-19 crisis has caused significant disruptions to many homes, The Arise Pink Bucket which contains food items has helped to reduce economic hardship on low income families in the different villages spread across all states in Nigeria that Arise have visited and completed projects from across the 12 pillars selected from the 17 United Nations SDGs,” she said.

ARISE is a humanitarian and charity organisation, which has been a great support system for women, their family and community by delivering care to the most vulnerable in the society through their mobile clinics – Arise hospitals, as well as donation of boreholes, medical reliefs and schools to mention a few.