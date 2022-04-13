‘Our Planet, Our Health’ was the theme of the just celebrated World Health Day. It addresses several vital issues relating to climate change and the environment, especially how they affect the health and wellbeing of the people. On its part, working on this theme, the World Health Organisation (WHO), is concerned about a polluted planet, the pandemic and increasing cases of diseases like cancer, asthma, heart disease. In its view, it is imperative that the global attention ought to be on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on their wellbeing.

The world body approximates that over 13 million deaths around the globe annually are as a result of ‘avoidable environmental’ causes, which consists of climate crisis it described as, ‘the single biggest health threat facing humanity.’ The climate crisis has become a health crisis of huge proportions that needs urgent attention.

Similarly, it is an inexorable fact that the decisions countries make on commercial, social and political issues are resulting in climate and health crisis. It is from this standpoint that WHO states that more than 90 per cent of people breathe unhealthy air due to burning of fossil fuels. This, in turn, leads to global warming, causing rapid increase and spread of mosquitos and of other diseases caused by the hot weather.

In 2020, WHO reported that there were about 241 million cases of malaria worldwide and Africa ‘was home to 95 per cent of malaria cases and 96 per cent of malaria deaths. Children under five years of age accounted for about 80 per cent of all malaria deaths in the region. The estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 627 000 in 2020.’ It deserves to be noted that a dirty environment is breeding ground for mosquitos.

Through this theme, WHO hopes to encourage governments of countries and the public to share stories of steps they are taking to keep the planet safe and protect their health, putting first, the well-being of societies. Health authorities, in their analysis of the relation between the environment and the people’s health aver that extreme weather conditions adversely affect the health of citizens. In the opinion of WHO, some of these effects are as a result of land degradation and water scarcity. These have resulted in a lot of people being displaced from their homes to unhealthy situations.

In Nigeria, records indicate that malaria account for 30 per cent of infant mortality and 11 per cent of mortality cases. The country carried the burden of 31.9 per cent of global malaria deaths in 2020 and has the infamous prize as the most malaria burdened country in Africa, according to The Borgen Project. A dirty environment will certainly make it difficult to eradicate malaria from Nigeria.

In our considered opinion, Nigerians ought to keep the environment clean and put a halt to the indiscriminate disposal and dispersal of refuse as this can cause a lot of problems. It is important, in our view, that the government and the people ensure that the environment is healthy by unclogging stagnant pools of water and clearing bushes left to run wild as these can aid breeding of mosquitos and increase risk of contracting malaria. Open defecation is also a problem in Nigeria, as it leads to the deadly cholera disease. To this end, it would be a welcome idea to resuscitate the Environmental Sanitation programme, a national event that was previously enforced.

Meanwhile, it is a noticeable fact that over the years, the health sector in Nigeria has continued to suffer debilitating setbacks. These include mass exit of doctors in search of greener pastures abroad; lack of hospital equipment as well as poor accessibility to healthcare, especially in the rural areas. The Borgen Project says that about, 83 million Nigerians do not have access to health care services.

It is necessary to point out that the coronavirus pandemic exposed the inadequacies in the nation’s health sector. We also hope that it will be the long-awaited clarion call for urgent steps to be taken to halt the drift.

Another urgent factor to determine as the world strives to manage the environment, is the indiscriminate disposal of plastics into the oceans and mountains. Media reports state that the food chain is at risk as a result of unhealthy processed food, leading to obesity and increasing cancer and heart disease while causing a third of the global greenhouse gas emissions.

There is no gainsaying it that the environment is a factor in the assessment of the condition of the people. Healthy living is not just about eating good food. Obviously, in our opinion, that is a critical factor necessary but not sufficient for the overall wellbeing of the people. This is why this newspaper is committed to ensuring that the people and the government, at all levels, realise that good health needs a conducive environment to support it.