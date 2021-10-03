TEXTS: 1 CORINTHIANS 6:12-20

The text above is a familiar passage to the most believers, and as we look at the passage, you ought to believe the word of God, the word of God is always fresh and powerful and when you receive the word fresh, great will be the manifestation of the Power of God in your life.

As Paul the Apostle writes to the Corinthians church, he’s writing to them as a father, as an apostle, as a proclaimer of the fullness of the Gospel. Paul the Apostle knew there are things that permitted to father to do, but he said, all things are lawful unto him, but all things are not expedient: if you have children you’re bringing up, there are things you will do that are permissive but it’ll affect your children, because children learn from the example than the words you speak. And because they are learning from your actions, you will not do something that will makes them to suspects, you will not do something that will weigh them down and affect them negatively. That’s why Paul the Apostle looked at himself as a soldier of the Cross, and he said as a soldier of the Cross, he wanted to win the territory to God.

We have so many lessons to learn from this Paul The Apostle, as believer today, there are foods you’ll eat that are not harmful to your body, but they will make you heavy, weaken you down and make you dull, though they are not harmful but they will make you heavy. That’s why Paul the apostle said, All things are lawful unto me, but all things are not expedient: all things are lawful for me, but I will not be brought under the power of any. Paul the Apostle spoke to Timothy to study to show himself an approved Evangelist.

As a student preparing for exams, there are things that will make that student slothful, dull and heavy. Though those things are not harmful, but they will weigh him down and make him dull.

The word of God tells us that we are pilgrims, and we are going on a journey, and we have to moderate the load that we are carrying because if the load weigh us down, we will not be able to reach out final destination. All things may be permissive but all things are not expedient.

It’s very easy to form a habit, but very difficult to break a habit. In this New Year, there are things that brings you under the power of any, and you will become weakened, incapacitate, but if you have a goal, you have an idea for your personal life, for your family, for your ministry and you wants to excel at every area of your life, you cannot watch everything, you cannot eat everything you see, you cannot buy things anyhow because they may destroy your life. That’s why you need to understand that, all things are lawful unto you, but all things are not expedient: all things are lawful for you, but you will not be brought under the power of any.

Our body is very important, what you do with your body is very important. As we are seeing the important of the message of Paul the Apostle, he explained to details, and he wants us to have the deep understanding of the scriptures. He said, flee fornication. Ev ery sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body. Every sin you do in outside the body is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body, because Judgment is coming, repercussions of that sin is coming, and the consequences of that immoral act will weigh on your soul, and it can bring disease. But because you know that the Holy Ghost dwells in you, the Holy Ghost abides in you, by creation you do not belong to yourself, God made you in His likeness, and by redemption, you do not belong to yourself because He redeemed you, He purchased you, you’re not on your own. So in every step you take, in everything you put to your mouth, in everything you watch and see, here is the conclusion: Glorify God in your body. As long as you’re carrying that body a about, you carry that body to the place of work and to everywhere, in all things, at all times Glorify God in your body.

The Lord will give you the Grace and the strength every moment that you will bring Glory to God. And as you brings Glory to God in your body, God will bless you beyond your imagination. Keep your body, soul and Spirit Holy and Glorify to God.

#POINT ONE: THE PRIVILEGE OF BELONGING TO THE LORD.

I CORINTHIANS 6:12-14.

Every human being that comes to this world will die. After you finish your assignment on earth, you will die, and all the foods you took and even the body itself will go to the grave, that’s why Paul the apostle said: Meats for the belly, and the belly for meats: but God shall destroy both it and them. Now the body is not for fornication, but for the Lord; and the Lord for the body. The body is not for the immorality but it’s totally belongs to God.

I. THE RESTRAINT AND SELF-SACRIFICE IN HIS LIKENESS.

1 CORINTHIANS 6:12; 10:23-24,31-33; ROMANS 15:3-4; 1 CORINTHIANS 9:27.

Paul the Apostle said, All things are lawful for me, but all things are not expedient: all things are lawful for me, but all things edify not. Paul is saying this as a leader, he could take the liberty to do whatever he wants, he didn’t married, but he was totally committed to the work of the evangelization in the world. He could go to the evangelism field with a sister, but he couldn’t do that, though it wasn’t a sin if he took a sister with him to the evangelism field, but to avoid confusion and suspicious from other people, that’s why he couldn’t do that.

We need to learn from Paul the Apostle, whenever you want to do anything, your consideration should be, how will others feel? You must know how expedient and lawful is that action. Whatever will make other to suspects you will not edify, maybe you’re a husband, and there are things that you do that are permissive, they are not sinful, your conscience is clear but that thing will make your wife to be suspecting you, although you don’t do wrong, but instead of your spouse concentrating on progress in this year, instead of your spouse concentrating on something reasonable in this year, although you’re not doing anything wrong, but because you lay down rules of suspiciousness, that thing will not edify your spouse and other people. You should always consider the happiness of others, don’t do things that will only makes you happy, seek for the happiness and progress of other people, don’t feel satisfied in what you’re doing but how does that thing affect others? God wants us to see the happiness of others. If anyone is fervent in the Lord, don’t be the one that will pour water on their fire, and quench their fervency.

Paul told Timothy to endure hardship and he himself was disciplined, he was focused and he put his body under control, as Paul the Apostle instructs and encourages other people, he also put his body under control.

II. THE RETRIBUTION FOR THE SENSUAL AT LAST.

I CORINTHIANS 6:13; JUDE 1:12,16,19; PHILLIPPIANS 3:18-19; ROMANS 16:18.

There are people that think that, whatever body required that they will give it, whatever appears to them, that’s what they will do. They think that this is their liberty, but what they do affects their lives, it affects their progress, Paul the Apostle vividly tells us that, meats for the belly, and the belly for meats: but God shall destroy both it and them. Now the body is not for fornication, but for the Lord; and the Lord for the body. You should be careful with what you do, you might do things that you will regret for the rest of your life. The Lord may forgives you, but the scars that you sustained, the broken of the bones and the injury that you sustained will live with you forever, there’s consequence for every actions you take. Whatever you sow you will reap. If you sow indulgent, carelessness, that’s what you will reap, there’s retribution for the sensual at last. That’s why Paul said, meats for the belly, and the belly for meats: but God shall destroy both it and them. Now the body is not for fornication, but for the Lord; and the Lord for the body. God did not created our bodies to have fornication and immorality, but He created us for His Own Glory.

Sinners will normally sin, swimmers will swims, runners will run, but if you’re not a sinner, you will not be sinning. Sinners cannot control their actions, they sink in what they are doing, but as Christians, it’s your own action you will control, it’s the journey and the speed in your journey you can control. And don’t murmur about anything, leave the murmurers and the complainers, there are people that complain and murmurs all the time, but you will control your actions, you will control your tongue and you will never complain and murmur. Those who murmurs and complain are sensual and they do not have the Spirit of God.

III. THE RESURRECTION OF SAINTS LIKE THE LORD’S.

1 CORINTHIANS 6:14; 2 CORINTHIANS 4:13-14; PHILIPPIANS 3:20-21; 1 THESSALONIANS 4:14-18.

There is resurrection, and the power of Christ will raise us up at the appropriate time. That’s why the word of God tells us to comfort one another, don’t discourage anyone, don’t suspect one another, if there’s a Job that is going through turbulent and trouble, don’t act like Job’s friends that will confuse and discourage one another, the Lord will give you the words of comfort and we will comfort one another with Gracious word. Don’t be source of discouragement and confusion to one another but comfort one another with Gracious word.

#POINT TWO: THE PRESERVATION OF THE BELIEVER FOR THE LORD.

1 CORINTHIANS 6:15-18.

Do you ever realized that the scriptures says, our body is the member of Christ; like your totality is the member of your body, so you are the member of the body of Christ and Christ will take care of you. If you take care of the body, Christ will take care of you, you’re a member of the body of Christ. There are times you will do something without intention or intentionally, but Christ doesn’t cast away His member so cheaply like that. He will take care of you, don’t take your body into pollution, and don’t say somebody makes you do it, before you do anything, you’re in charge of your body, you control yourself and nobody can drag you into sin without your permission. They may bring suggestion but you’re to decide, nobody can force you into sin, it’s what you do by yourself.

I. THE FORBIDDEN LUSTFULNESS AND CLINGING TO THE LOST.

1 CORINTHIANS 6:15-16; DEUTERONOMY 4:23-24; NUMBERS 25:1-3,9; 1 CORINTHIANS 10:5-8,11-12.

The devil will not make you do anything but he will bring suggestion, but you will say no, God forbid. The Lord had a good, great plan for the children of Israel, and He wanted to make them a kingdom of priest, peculiar and highest of the highest on earth, but they pull themselves down and God was not happy. When God have a plan for you, don’t drag yourself down, life is full of example, that’s why we look at the people who have gone before us, we look at their downfall, and from the intent to the purpose, we should not lost after them, their names were taken out of the book of life, those who went into idolatry and evil, those are the ones God is going to take their names out of the book of life, and because it happened to them like that, that’s why we don’t follow to do what they did.

Your body is the temple of God, you are in charge of your body, and nobody can compel you to let your body out unto them, nobody will force you to do evil, it’s your choice. But I pray, you will not fall, all these things are written for our admonition. Keep yourself, keep your strength, hold yourself, and stay away from evil. You will not fall IN JESUS Name Amen.

II. THE FAITHFUL LOVE WHILE CLEAVING TO THE LORD.

1 CORINTHIANS 6:15,17, EPHESIANS 5:30-32; HEBREWS 2:11; JOHN 17:21-23.

Understand that your body belongs to Christ, as your member of your body cleave to the body, so do we cleave unto the Lord in faithful love. We are members of His body, we are united with Christ, we are glued with Christ, we walks with Christ, nothing will separate us from the Lord. He cleanses us, He purges us, He washes us, He purifies us and He purchased us, we are the bride of Christ and He’s the Bridegroom. He is always pride of us if we are Holy and cleave unto Him, He purifies us so that we can be totally be with Him and be for Him and He will not be ashamed of us.

III. THE FIRST LESSON FOR CONQUERORS AFTER LIEBRATION.

1 CORINTHIANS 6:18; GENESIS 39:9,12; PROVERBS 7:25-27; 1 CORINTHIANS 10:14;

2 TIMOTHY 2:22; 1 TIMOTHY 6:11; 1 PETER 2:11.

If anybody commit sin, he’s the one doing it, nobody imposing it on him, nobody is compelling him to do it. Every sin that a man commit if from the body, he’s the One that commit crime, he sin against his own body. You have a dignity of a child of God, that’s why you will not commit sin. You will live a happy life, you will not do evil to yourself. There’s a moment we have to flee, if you see any arrow of the enemies, you have the ability to step out of them and flee. The Lord will preserve you. When there are things people who are climbing to the mountain top will not do, when Joseph’s dreams was to be filled, and the portiphars wife came to rubbish his dream, Joseph flee and he left his garment, if there’s anything that will pull you down, leave it to them, if there’s something they want to take from you and make loose the Crown, you will rather loose your garment and retain your crown, whatever it is they want to take away from you and pull you down, leave it to them, you will get to the mountain top, when anything comes to stop you from getting to the top of the mountain, leave it to them, let them have your garment, you will buy another one, and you will get the better thing up yonder.

Don’t allow a momentary pleasure to take away from you paradise. That’s why Joseph did, and that’s what we should do.

#POINT THREE: THE PURCHASE OF OUR BODY BY THE LORD.

1 CORINTHIAN 6:19-20.

Your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost, you have God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Ghost. The divine Trinity has set up the Holy Spirit to dwell in your body, you’re precious, you’re peculiar because you’re bought with a price and with Glory of God.

I. HIS GRACIOUS POSSESSION OF HIS PEOPLE.

1 CORINTHIANS 6:9; PSALMS 4:3-4; ISAIAH 43:21.

The Lord Jesus Christ possesses us, He looks at everyone in your life, and He looks at you saved and sanctified and righteous, and He brings you up and sets you apart for Himself and He will take care of you. Don’t let what you’re hearing soak up your courage, commune with God, and that negative voice that is talking inside you will vanish away. This year will be a prosperous, great year, you’re precious, you’re possession of the Lord, you’re gracious and He will take care of you. He has formed you for Himself, you will not show forth sickness, you will not showforth pandemic, mental problems, discouragement and depression, but you will show forth the Glory of God.

II. THE GREAT PRICE OF HIS PURCHASE.

1 CORINTHIANS 7:23, 6,10; ACTS 20:28;TITUS 2:14; 1 PETER 1:18-19.

There are people that had a dirty assignment to do, they will not call their children to do it, they sent their children to school and they walk down to the street looking for others life to destroy, if anybody is telling you to do something that he will not allow his children to do, you will not do it, you will not do something that will implicate you and put you into detection. don’t allow them to use you like they uses firewood and burn it. You’re precious and peculiar, you will always be conscious about how precious you are in the sight of God.

III. THE GLORIOUS PRIVILEGE OF OUR PRIESTHOOD.

1 CORINTHIANS 6:20; 1 PETER 2:5,9; MATTHEW 5:16; ROMANS 15:5-6.

Your life will glorify God and honour God, your progress, your answers to prayers, your new achievements in this year will glorify God, There will be joy in your life this year, you will get to the top of the mountain this year, wipe your tears away, this year, your life will bring Glory to God.