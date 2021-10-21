The promoter of the Keffi Polo Ranch, Hon. Ahmed Wadada Aliyu, has disclosed that the ranch’s annual Polo tournament would be used to honour late Edo-born business mogul and philanthropist, Captain Hosa Okunbo.

Aliyu, who is the Sarkin Yaki of Keffi, Nasarawa State, in release made available to journalists in Benin City, Edo State, said the honour is in recognition of Okunbo whose philanthropic gesture was exemplary.

He noted that Okunbo who died in London on August 8, 2021, contributed immensely to the activities of the Ranch while alive.

He stressed that a Trophy in honour of the late businessman have been dedicated for the tournament that have been scheduled to take place on November 14 along kilometre 45 Abuja –Keffi Expresseay, Nasarawa State.

According to him, “Ranch holds two tournament a year in support of Education and Orphans . This year’s tournament is going to be an exception one in support of education and the late Captain Hosa Okunbo.

“The late Capt Hosa Okunbo lived for charity. It is also pertinent for you to know that at the take-off od the Keffi Polo Ranch activities in 2015, the late Capt, Hosa contributed immensely.

“This in recognition my personal relationship and appreciation of all he did. I, on behalf of the Ranch dedicate a Cup in Honour and memory of the late Great Capt.”