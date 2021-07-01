It is no longer news that the COVID-19 pandemic has rocked the world and redefined the way business is being done globally. Since the beginning of the pandemic, most businesses are experiencing a decline in their earnings. Kehinde Ajose, the founder of Visibility Solutions Media who started out as a bass guitarist for bands, has averred that businesses need to change their marketing tactics in order to stay relevant in the midst of COVID-19.

Ajose who is regarded as one of Nigeria’s leading visibility strategists helps clients to craft an innovative business visibility strategy which increases their market dominance and revenue.

In his words: ”The emergence of COVID-19 is making businesses play small and cut down on their expenses. Sadly, this is affecting revenue.

When it comes to marketing your business during coronavirus, the more creative you are, the better. Having a unique way to market your products or services makes you stand out from your competition.

Coronavirus age is prime time to promote your business offerings online and tell your brand’s story unashamedly”.

Asked one of the ways businesses can increase their online presence in the midst of a pandemic, he said :”One of the strategies you can use to increase your online presence is to embrace video marketing.

Having a strong online presence can help you build your brand and gain credibility to attract new customers. Plus, it makes your business more readily accessible to customers so they can find out more information about what your business has to offer.

At Visibility Solutions Media, we believe videos are a great way to increase your visibility and positioning. Video content is a useful tool when it comes to helping potential buyers learn about a product. 94 per cent of marketers say using video content has helped upturn user understanding of a product or service.

Customers will only buy your product when they understand what it does and how it will help them. It is unsurprising that video content is such a good tool for this as the pictorial element helps businesses clearly explain how things work. If you aren’t creating video, you risk missing out on one of the most productive ways that people consume content”.