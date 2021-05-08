ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Riders Association (NACTMORA) popularly known as Keke Napep and Okada riders in the 19 northern states have declared support for Kingsley Moghalu to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the chairman of the coalition, Alhaji Nasiru Umar Ambursa and nine states chapter chairmen with three from each of the three geopolitical zones said they were deeply disturbed by the terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, poverty, unemployment, ethnic and religious problems in Nigeria that are worsening since 2019.

“We are a grassroots trade association with over 10 million members in the 19 northern states. We are not a partisan political organization. After we observed closely the 2019 elections, the trend of Nigerian politics and its major actors since then, we have concluded that Nigeria today is facing a very serious crisis and the cause is incompetent leadership, bad governance, corruption, and Nigerian politicians serve themselves and not the people.

“We are therefore unanimously calling on Prof. Moghalu to run for president in 2023, and we hereby pledge our support and endorsement for his candidacy,” the group said.