In the spirit of celebrating World breakfast day, Kellogg’s, the world’s leading cereal company, hosted 200 mums under one roof to spread awareness of the importance of ensuring the habit of a regular healthy breakfast diet for the family.

The brand also launched the 3rd edition of its annual education-support programme: Kellogg’s Super Stars Scholarship. World’s breakfast day is being observed every September 26, to appreciate and encourage the habit of having a healthy breakfast.

On this occasion, at the Ikeja Cantonment, Kellogg’s invited its Brand Ambassador, Funke Akindele Bello popularly known as Jenifa, to officially declare the entry opportunities for Kellogg’s superstars Scholarship 3.0 open for children while encouraging invited mothers to ensure breakfast time is regular and routine is sustained.

Kellogg’s Brand Ambassador, Funke Akindele Bello appreciated the efforts of Kellogg’s in not only nourishing the taste of Nigerian children but also supporting their dreams. She thereby urged mothers to encourage their children to participate in this auspicious opportunity presented by Kellogg’s

According to Neha Sharma, Head of Marketing, Kellogg’s Tolaram, “as the entry portal for Kellogg’s Superstars scholarship 3.0 has been formally declared open, we are proud to equally announce that trail on past winners revealed that they have remained motivated by the scholarship awards which is evidently reflecting on their individual academic performance”.

Kellogg’s Superstars scholarship comes as a reward from Participating in an essay writing competition. It is designed for primary school pupils to sharpen their creative writing skills while also bringing out the imaginative uniqueness in them. Students who perform excellently in the essay competition will be awarded with prize money in pursuance of their education.