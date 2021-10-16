It’s no longer news that the former minister of finance and former chairman of the Board of African Export–Import Bank , Kemi Adeosun has rekindled the dream and hope of the less privileged in the society through her “DashMe Store” initiative.

DashMe Store, is an outfit of the Dash Me Foundation founded by Mrs Adeosun in 2020 to mobilise resources for onward distribution to vulnerable people in the society via grassroots charities.

The DashMe Foundation, is saving the lives of orphaned and vulnerable children, disadvantaged youths and victims of domestic violence through the provision of funds and resources for charities that work with these demographics.

Founded by the former minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun in 2020, the foundation via its DashMe Store, consignment services, raffle draws and strategic partnership raises funds and awareness for grassroots charities in West Africa.

When customers shop on DashMe Stores, which caters to women, male and children’s fashion needs, as well as tending to the customers with designer and high street fashion tastes at a bargain prize, they contribute in saving lives of vulnerable children as Sam, who was abandoned outside Orile-Agege local community development area, Lagos; and Miriam, a mother of two, taken into a shelter by the foundation to avoid physical abuse from her husband.

Her fans have however described Kemi Adeosun’s idea of this thrift-for-charity store as a brilliant and the first of its kind in Nigeria. Adding that it is a unique model which does not just give to the needy in the conventional way of merely handing out donations.

Adeosun had said also that the idea of the store is to aggregate donations of different kinds for charitable causes, noting that Nigerians from different fields of endeavour and from across the country would be enabled via the online store to contribute to supporting the needy in the society.

She said the organisation would work closely with charitable organisations in the grassroots to ensure that funds and other materials donated via the Dash Me Store get to actual beneficiaries.

LEADERSHHIP Weekend recalls that as minister of finance, she prioritised the Social Investment Programmes, when for the first time, the country voted almost N500b of the nation’s annual budget to welfare programmes which involved engaging 500,000 young men and women and also giving microcredit to about 2 million traders and also a home-grown school feeding programme for 9.5 million children daily in public schools across the country.

Post her ministerial office, Adeosun has found a new career on local and international consultancy commuting between Lagos and London, consulting for state governments on tax credit construction projects for two key expressways. She also consults for a foreign government as part of a former minister’s advisory team on health and finance.

Although busy with her newfound career, she frequents Lagos to nurture her foundation, and the store which she is on a quest to expand from Lekki to other parts of Lagos, since the latter’s establishment in June 2021.

She is currently soliciting donations and support from Nigerians and other nationals in the UK and US where DashMe operates.

Adeosun’s DashMe Store initiative has since commencement recorded commended impact stories such as one million wheel chairs for Nigeria project where 30 teenagers are now mobile and able to attend school or learn a trade

She explained that the Wheelchairs for Nigeria applied for N1,000,000 to produce and distribute tricycles to 30 children living with disabilities in Cross River State. These young people, according to her were previously housebound and destined for a life of begging. She said, “ They are now able to attend school or develop vocational skills and have a chance of a sustainable means of livelihood.

Another major project executed by the DashMe foundation is the one million naira ( N1,000,000 ) Women’s Helping Hand Initiative (TWHHI) in Eleko, Lagos

This also includes the rebuilding of the security perimeter and increased wellbeing of twenty 20 residents

According to her, TWWHI applied for N1,000,000 to raise the perimeter fencing to reinforce security and safety in their Harbour shelter, Eleko, Lagos. The funding was used for fence repairs, barbed wires, and external lighting

She hinted that the grant has served as tremendous relief to many women and young girls by providing a safe house and support services for survivors of violence, abuse, and trafficking.