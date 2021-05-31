KenMoore Fashion brand has continued to soar and gradually becoming one of the most sought after designs in Nigeria, known for its unique, classy staples.

In a recent interview, Ogbonna Kelvin Chukwuma, the brain behind the brand hints at what the company is working on as the year 2021 hits end of its first half.

“Before the year runs out we would boldly be proud of at least 15 varieties of KENMOORE branded products like suits, blazers, chinos, singlet, boxers, t-shirt etc. We are also looking forward to styling Tejubabyface. His style describes what KenMoore is known for,” he stated.

KenMoore founder continued by revealing what particularly motivated him into venturing into the fashion business, he said, “At a tender age, during my apprenticeship in the fashion industry, I developed a keen interest and passion for the subject matter and since then, that has been my anchor in the business. I was also inspired by the exhibitions and trade fair I attended in some European and Asian countries. I got to know, that there is nothing cast in concrete as regards being a big fashion brand, because not all the big fashion brands have factories. This motivated me to see the possibilities of having mine as a registered brand.”

Just like every other successful businesses, they are up and down moments, sharing his best and worst moments so far as a fashion designer, KenMoore Boss recalled, “My worst moment was when an upfront payment was made to a company in Turkey which was our production partner but couldn’t meet up with the production and due to the Pandemic I couldn’t visit the country to lodge a complaint or know the state of the good production.

As regards my best moment, there was a day I worked into a store at Lekki Phase 1 where we do supply some of our branded products, coincidentally, a customer walked in and requested for one of our products (KENMOORE BOXERS).”

Also hinting at the ultimate goal of KenMoore brand and how he hope to achieve it, Ogbonna avows that his brand is ready to become one of the biggest and famous fashion brands in Nigeria.”We hope to achieve it by maintaining the quality of our products and making it readily available at all time.”