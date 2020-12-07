By Tunde Oguntola |

The President of Kenyan, Uhuru Kenyatta, secretary to the government of the federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, head of service of the federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and group managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari are set to attend the 2020 investiture and induction of the Ethics and Compliance Officers Association (ECOA) Africa.

This was disclosed by the association’s president and the chairman of council, Prof. Bassey Ubom in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja.

Prof. Ubom said that ECOA is a professional membership association and research institution with a focus on enhancing an organisation’s compliance with the highest standards of ethics in the governance of their dealings.

He also said that the association aims to encourage through advisement and consultation, to build and sustain a system that is proven to increase integrity in respective organizations’ mandate.

The statement reads in part: “The association is also for individuals who are responsible for their company’s ethics, compliance, and business conduct programmes.

“Dedicated to building trust and corporate integrity in Africa, we help leaders create strong ethical workplace cultures and successful businesses that do the right thing.”

He added: “As ethics and compliance officers, we partner with various government agencies and private organisations to foster growth anddevelopment of adherence to ethical behaviours and compliance with established standards and codes. And our membership cut across countries of Africa.”