BY NONYE EKWENUGO Kaduna, ABUBAKAR YUNUSA, Abuja

The elites Athletes from Kenya emerged winners of the 21Km Kaduna Marathon race, picking the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions in both the male and female categories.

The first position in both male and female category smiled home with $10,000,00 the second position went home with $7,000,00 as cash prize while the third winners were rewarded with $5,000,00.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners of the local runners for the same category were rewarded N3,000,000 for first prize, N2,000,000 for the Second price and N1,500,000 for the third prize.

John Muirurri Mburu and Caren Mayo won the male and female golds of the maiden 21km Kaduna Half Marathon race and $10,000 prize money each.

Phillip Taurus won the male silver medal and $7,000 prize, while Josephat Kiptanui came third to cart home the $5,000 prize money. Cheptoeck Careen was the runner up in the female category winning $7,000, while Lilian Chemweno went home with $5,000 as the bronze medalist.

Emmanuel Gyang was the first Nigerian to breast the tape winning a N3 million prize, followed by Jigak Monday Auta who won N2 million and Gyang Boyi Nyango who won N1.5 million. Vera Yohanna won the female category followed by Rose Akuso and Hudung Gyang.

Gyang David from Plateau state won the 10km race, while Kangyang Solomon won the female 10km race. Mohammed Sani Musa of Kaduna state won the 5km race.

Meanwhile, he Kaduna State Government has expressed its gratitude to the runners, sponsors, citizens, media and government agencies that helped to successfully stage the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon.

A statement from Sir Kashim House noted that the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon has advanced the stated goals of promoting sports, encouraging social interaction and showing the best of Kaduna.

The statement signed by the Senior Special Adviser to Governor El-Rufai on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye read that, “The Kaduna State Government wishes to express its gratitude to everyone that has helped to make a success of the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon. The elite runners from several African countries brought high standards of long-distance running while Nigerian citizens, residents and visitors alike to Kaduna participated with enthusiasm.

“KDSG commends the all the runners, the sponsors, the media and government agencies that collaborated to make the Kaduna Marathon a success at the first attempt. We congratulate the winners and acknowledge other participants for making it a joyful sporting and social event.

“The state government salutes Kaduna residents for the warm welcome they have given to our guests. Government acknowledges residents for kindly bearing the inconveniences caused by the road closures for some hours on race day.

“Today’s main 21km race and the 5km and 10km races have helped advance the goals set out for the Kaduna Marathon. Designed as a half-marathon, the Kaduna Marathon is designed as an annual sporting event, creating options for talent development, drawing mass participation, inviting visitors to the state and creating economic benefits. A major objective is to promote social interaction and advance unity in the state.

“KDSG welcomes the recognition by world athletics of Kaduna Marathon as a fixture on the international sporting calendar.

“The Kaduna Marathon represents a further initiative in reviving sports in Kaduna State. In 2019, Malam Nasir El-Rufai anchored this responsibility in a new Ministry of Sports Development. The government will continue to support sports and work to stage many more sports programmes in the near future.”