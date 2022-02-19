Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Gisuka Machage, is dead. He was aged 65.

Machage reportedly collapsed and at his home in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital on Saturday.

A statement by Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the sudden death of Hon. Dr. Ambassador Wilfred Machage, who is also accredited to 12 other countries in Central and Western Africa.

“Ambassador Machage collapsed at home and was pronounced dead at hospital shortly thereafter at around 12.30pm this afternoon in Abuja, Nigeria. His wife was with him when this unfortunate incident happened,” the statement said.

Also, confirming the passing of Amb. Machage, the Principal Secretary, Ambassador Macharia Kamau, said the Ministry, and the country had lost a dedicated and committed leader.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the diplomat fell sick and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Abuja where he eventually passed on.

The nature of his ailment could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report

Ambassador Machage, a former Senator, was appointed Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria by President Uhuru Kenyatta in January 2018.

He was first elected into Parliament in 2002, representing Kuria constituency. He was re-elected in 2007 on a Democratic Party ticket.

Machage also served as Migori County Senator from 2013-2017.

He previously held the East African Community Affairs docket as Cabinet Minister and assistant minister of Home Affairs in the office of the Vice President.

He, in November last year, received National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi at the High Commission in Nigeria, who highlighted the need to grow business relations between the two countries.