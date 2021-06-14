After ending 2020 on a good note, Kerae Records is building well on the achievements to an even better outing in 2021 with the release of a new EP by the label’s flagship artiste, Mmzy.

Having dropped a song titled ‘Animal’ weeks earlier; a song that featured Grammy-nominated artiste, Seun Kuti, it is surprising to see that it was not featured on the extended play after gaining massive airplay.

The EP Titled “Ascent,’ which features musical appearances from notable Nigerian music stars, Teni and Terri, is the first offering by the exciting music act this year and it is meant to thrill his fans and also help them focus on their goals for a post-pandemic world.

According to the label founder and CEO, Ukeje Elendu, better known as UK Elendu, the EP is an exciting, bold project and the “Animal” track which ushered it was inspired by the perceived endemic corruption in the Nigerian socio-political and economic terrain.

“These corrupt politicians in agbada gave birth to the spotlight song and now the focus is on MMZY’s new EP, “Ascent”. The previous is a song that every freedom-loving Nigerian and anybody that wants to see this country move forward will embrace the song.

On the potentials of the EP, UK Elendu can’t hide his excitement about the recently released project, saying “We just dropped the EP “Ascent” which features great musical performances from Nigerian singers, TENI and TERRI which is doing amazing just as expected… we aim to top the charts and leave an imprint in the mind of the listeners.”

On other plans by the label, UK Elendu offers: “We also have a single from another artiste, Don Willy. So, with new song and an EP from Mmzy who is such a talented artiste and with already over 100 songs recorded already, I believe it’s going to be a fantastic year for the label.”