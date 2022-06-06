For allegedly failing to commence investigative public hearing into the rape and death of 14-year-old Keren-Happuch Aondodoo Akphagher, allegedly at Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja in compliance with its resolution passed on December 7, 2021, a group – Men Against Rape Foundation (MARF), has served a pre-suit notice on the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamilla.

Keren, a boarding student of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, died after the rapist had left a condom inside, which infected her with sepsis and compromised her immunity.

MARF has continued to question the “disturbing and suspicious” reluctance of the House of Representatives to enforce its own resolution to commence public hearing one hundred and eighty days after resolving to do so.

The executive director of MARF, Lemmy Ughegbe, said this notice addressed to the speaker amounted to a pre-action notice, pointing out that should the lawmakers fail to commence investigative public hearing two weeks from when the letter was received, the organisation will take out a legal process to compel them.

“If they don’t awaken to their responsibility and duty, which they owe the people and especially the Nigerian children, then after two weeks, we shall file an action to seek an order of mandamus to compel them to conduct the investigative public hearing”, Ughegbe stated.

“We must hold lawmakers accountable. They cannot sit and pass resolutions they are obviously not committed to enforcing. This is a fundamental breach of its own rules and we shall seek legal remedy for the greater good of the society and our children”, he added.