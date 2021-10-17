Some leaders the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, including Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo (SAN) have distanced themselves from the party’s State Congress held in the state on Saturday.

In a Joint Press Release issued Saturday by the Delta APC Leaders’ Council and the State Sorting Committee Members, they stated “we are not a part of that kangaroo State congress being organised by Senator Omo-Agege and his cohorts”.

The called on the National Leadership of the party to cancel and declare what they described as the “sham they call congress null and void”.

In the statement signed by Keyamo, (lDelta Central;

Dr. Alex Ideh,

Co-Chairman, Delta APC Leaders’ Council, and Rt. Hon. Cairo Ojougboh,

Secretary, Delta APC Leaders’ Council and former ED, NDDC, they noted they stand on the initial position of the party, and present the original Consensus Ward to State Exco list as directed by the leadership of the party and put together by the leaders and stakeholder of the party from across all tendencies and factions within the party here in Delta State.

They further noted “We would not recognise any other executive other than the consensus Executives put together by the Leaders and Stakeholders, which have been affirmed as the wards, LGAs and State Executives, by all APC faithful across the State”.

They enjoined all APC faithful across Delta State to remain focused and steadfast, assuring them that “the party will be redeemed and rescued from the hands of those who want to trade with what we all suffered to build, just for their selfish ends”.

The joint statement also signed by Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei,

Former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly and ED, NIMASA; Dr. Mrs Mariam Ali,

Foremost Female Leader of the party in Delta State and one-time Senatorial Candidate,

and Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru,

2019 APC Governorship Candidate, Delta State

added that the leaders and executives of the party would be calling general meetings of all APC faithful across the three Senatorial Districts to reassure them that “we are ready to take over Delta State from PDP come 2023”.

Recall that the leaders and executive members of the party in the state had insisted that as long as the national leadership of the party did not correct what they described as the wrongs and anormalies in the Delta State Chapter of the party, and execute the recommendations of the Chief John Odigie Oyegun-led Reconciliation Committee, which has long been submitted and accepted by the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), there can’t be a way forward for the party in the state.

It will be recalled that the leadership of the CECPC inaugurated the Chief John Odigie Oyegun South South Reconciliation Committee, with the mandate to reconcile all aggrieved parties within the South South States, which includes Delta State.

They alleged that the CECPC has rather chosen to jettison it and go against its position on harmonization.

It was gathered that the Committee met severally and proffered solutions to the leadership crisis in Delta APC, by setting up a Leadership Council comprising of twelve (12) members, four (4) members from each Senatorial District.

The aggrieved leaders also noted that that their camp was disenfranchised from the recently held Ward Congress of the party in the state.