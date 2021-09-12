Engr Musa Kida has officially declared his intention to contest for the post of the Nigeria Basketball Federation President after weeks of speculation.

This followed the ‪September 30th‬ date recently announced by the federal ministry of sports for the Sports Federation elections.

Kida said that his decision to contest was after a wide consultation with relevant stakeholders following four years of outstanding leadership.

“I am officially declaring my intention to contest for the position of the President. After consulting with basketball stakeholders who I intend to continue serving, I have decided to throw my hat in the ring once again to lead the federation for the next four years.

Revealing on why he intends to continue in office, Kida said, “We have achieved some amazing results and there is a need to consolidate on the gains that we have recorded since I came on board in 2017. It has been an amazing journey with its ups and downs, but it has been satisfying having the opportunity to serve the people and grow the game.”

At the grassroots level, Kida oversaw the revamping of the Division One league for men and the introduction of the Division Two both sponsored by Total Nigeria with over 80 teams participating.

It should be noted that under Kida-led leadership, the Zenith Women League was also expanded with the inclusion of MFM Basketball Club of Lagos and Air Warriors of Abuja.The game has continued to grow on people with increased awareness for basketball as a brand within and outside the country.

On the international stage, the D’Tigress won an unprecedented back to back Afrobasket title as they set their sight on the third later this month.

In 2018, D’Tigress for the first time in its history advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIBA World Cup in Spain before emerging as the only African team to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.