The Chairman of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Engr Ahmadu Musa Kida, has commended the efforts of the various basketball foundations for organizing different basketball programmes in the country.

Kida, who was the Guest of the FCT Football Updates virtual Personality Interview Segment applauded the Adamu Yola and Jordan Nworah Foundation for organizing clinics in various parts of the country.

Kida said the Federation under his leadership supported such foundations by giving them enabling environment, technical and administrative support in ensuring the programs succeed.

He said that though the Federation did not come out to sponsor one in a practical way, because of paucity of funds, but all such programmes needed all the supports in conformity with the set standards and objectives were supported.

Kida boasted that his efforts as the Chairman of Rivers State Basketball Association has seen the consistently winning the gold in three National Sports Festivals, “this didn’t come by accident for winning gold in the both male and female events, but by having a youth programme that we encouraged. We have a few academies and foundations that we were operating especially the AMK Foundation which is my Foundation and reputed for been the very first in development of the game in West Africa.”