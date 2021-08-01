Security operatives in Olamaboro local government area of Kogi State have neutralised a kidnap kingpin in a gun duel on Saturday.

The kingpin reportedly once kidnapped his own father and collected a ransom of N4 million.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the Kogi State governor, Muhammed Onogwu, on Sunday, said the unnamed kidnapper was also notorious for his numerous ventures of kidnapping and armed robbery and had always being in the eyes of the law enforcement agencies before he eventually met his waterloo during an encounter with security operatives in the area.

Also, Onogwu said a joint operation led by Olamaboro local government chairman, Hon. Adejoh Friday Nicodemus, involving both teams from the neighborhood has led to the arrest of another kidnap agent identified as Kizito Ocheme alias Igbo.

The suspect kidnapped and terrorised residents between Olamaboro LGA and Otukpa branch of Ogbadibo local government area of Banue State.

“The Local Government chairman, Hon Adejoh Friday stated that the efforts of Governor Yahaya Bello and the entire leadership of Kogi State Government to guarantee the safety of lives and properties of citizens was yielding good results as criminals now find Kogi as a no-go area,” Onogwu said.

He added that following the directives of Governor Bello that the people deserve peace and to sleep with their eyes closed, his administration would not rest until the governor’s efforts are crowned with lasting peace in his locality.

In his reaction, Governor Bello expressed the opinion that the Local Government are the framework upon which the government structure was laid, hence if issues of security were resolved effectively at that level, it would reflect positively on the state.