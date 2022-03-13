When will the kidnappings and killings of Catholic priests in Kaduna State end? Can Kaduna residents sleep with their two eyes closed? What is behind the rise in kidnappings in Nigeria? Answers to these questions have remained elusive.

It is no longer news that kidnapping and, in some cases killing of Catholic Priests in Kaduna State and other innocent citizens have become a recurring situation, which stressed the need for security agencies to step up their games to stem the tide.

On Sunday 6th of February, 2022 Rev. Fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari at about 11:30 pm was abducted from his residence at St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Ikulu Pari, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Although he regained his freedom barely 24 hours after his abduction according to the chancellor, Catholic diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo it was not without a ransom, as gathered.

The chancellor had in his letter announcing the abduction stated that “we will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release” apparently that statement yielded results.

While still in shock amid the Ikulu Pari kidnap incident, the terrorists again in the early hours of Tuesday 8th March, 2022 invaded Kudenda community in Kaduna South Local Government Area and kidnapped the Parish Priest of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Joseph Aketeh, and four others.

The kidnappers killed the security guard and one other person. In the attack, an eyewitness Simon Dauda (not real name) said the kidnappers invaded the community at about 1:25 am and perpetrated the evil acts. He said aside from kidnapping the priest and four others, they did not spare the life of the parish house security guard.

Dauda said, “The Kidnappers came around 1:25 am and they started shooting sporadically for over 30 minutes, I came to the Parish house a few minutes before 3 am by then the bandits had already abducted the Parish Priest, I saw the corpse of the security man lying in the premises Parish house.

“After they abducted the Parish priest, the security guard came out to raise the alarm thinking that the bandits had already gone, not knowing that some of the bandits were still staying behind and that was how they shot him three times. The terrorists also attacked three houses in the community. A man was allegedly killed, and they cart away with his brother, they also kidnapped a woman and her two children.”

The Dean of Romi Deanery, Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Rev. Fr. Andrew Dodo who also confirmed the incident said that the terrorists have not demanded ransom from anybody while calling on Nigerians to pray for the safe release of the abducted persons who are still in kidnappers’ den.

The traumatized leader of Zumuntan Matan of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Kudenda, Mrs Charity Gideon Achi said, “I was shocked when I heard the news. I heard that the guard was also killed. I never expected that such a thing would happen in a residential area, to the extent of taking lives. This is sad.”

Gideon urged the federal and state government to intensify efforts to rescue Fr. Aketeh and others who are still in captivity, stressing that the government can end insecurity in Nigeria if they want to end it.

“The government should be sincere and take action, they can do it. Why are they allowing these terrorists to kill us? The insecurity is not more than the government, it is their responsibility to protect us”.

Apparently not comfortable with the abduction of the Catholic priest, the youths in the community took to the streets to protest the continued kidnapping in the state. They also sought an end to the menace.

One of the protesters, Mr. Nyam Martins said, “The government should allow us to defend ourselves since they cannot defend us. We want to sleep with our two eyes closed.”

It would be recalled that Kaduna Catholic Priest, Rev Fr Alphonsus Bello Yanshim, who was on a mission in Katsina State was killed by bandits on 21 May, 2021. He was kidnapped alongside the 75-year-old priest Rev. Fr. Joseph Keke. Again, Rev Fr Anthony Dawa was kidnapped at his residence St. Pius Catholic church Kushe Makaranta in Kargarko LGA on 30 March 2021. TheBandits forcefully removed Fr. Dawa’s fingernails with a sharp object while in captivity before he eventually regained his freedom. Also, Rev Fr Luka Benson Yakusak was kidnapped on 14th September 2021 at St. Matthew’s Catholic church Anchuna Ikulu, in Zango Kataf LGA, three Major Catholic Seminarians were kidnapped from the chapel of the seminary at Christ the King Major Seminary Fayit Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a LGA on 12 October, 2021. Rev. Fr. John Shekwolo Bako was kidnapped over three years ago and his where about is still unknown.

Speaking on the recurring kidnapping and killings in the country, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso described the situation as very unfortunate and disappointing.

He said, “It is unfortunate where we have gotten ourselves in this country, to have a leader who is sleeping on duty. I think this is precisely what one can say we have a leader who is sleeping.

“For some months now, there are recorded cases of killing and yet we don’t hear anything from the Commander in Chief. Something is basically wrong, all the things happening in this country have indicated that we are gradually moving to a failed state.”

He noted that the President should address the nation, amid the rising cases of abduction and kidnapping in the country.

“We need to hear from our President telling us the concrete steps that he is taking to end this insecurity, we don’t want to be hearing from the spokesperson.

“We did not vote for a President that won’t speak with us; Nigerians didn’t elect the spokesperson. Presidents in civilized countries when two or three persons are killed, you see them addressing the people and assuring them. But here in Nigeria, we have a leader who doesn’t speak to us, who doesn’t care, who doesn’t show any sign of empathy to the people. It is discouraging,” he said.

He further noted that though there is no doubt that the security agencies are not relenting on their oars to stem the tide of kidnappings not only in Kaduna State but the country at large, much is still being expected.

He said the question however begging for answers is why the targets on Catholic priests?

“It is expected that we don’t have to stress ourselves looking for answers to the why and hope that the recent kidnap of the Catholic priest will be the last of such kidnaps of religious leaders,” he added.

Just recently, governor Nasir el-Rufai reeled out gloomy details of the spate of insecurity that has held Kaduna State by the jugular. Receiving reports of the security challenges facing the state compiled by the commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the governor said Kaduna lost 1,192 residents to bandits’ attacks across the state in 2021, while 3,348 citizens were kidnapped.

The fatality figure represents an average of three residents daily in 2021. The report also shows that there is a 27.21 per cent increase in deaths, compared to 2020. A review of media reports on 2021 killings shows that Kaduna is the second least secure state in Nigeria after Zamfara that tops the list. Specifically, el-Rufai confirmed that an average of nine persons were kidnapped daily last year.

The government’s yearly report also gave 891 as the figure of people who sustained various forms of injury during the attacks. Besides, apart from human casualty, 13,788 cows were rustled within the 12 months covered by the report.

“The state recorded 182 cases of farm destruction either by cattle under the watch of itinerant herders or herds rustled by bandits, which destroyed farms, especially in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun, Kajuru, Jema’a, Kaura, Kauru and Zangon Kataf local councils.

“Kaduna Central senatorial zone recorded the highest number of deaths at 720, followed by 406 in Kaduna South and 66 in Kaduna North. There were 340 children kidnapped, while 2,023 were men and 985 were women.

“Kaduna Central also led in the area of kidnapping with 2,771 abductions, while 397 citizens were kidnapped from the Southern senatorial zone and 180 from Kaduna North,” the report stated.