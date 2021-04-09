ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Thursday disclosed that eight members of the church who were kidnapped in Kaduna State have been released.

Recall that members of RCCG, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna, were attacked on March 26 near Doka along the Kachia-Kafanchan Road, while on their way to a programme.

The kidnappers demanded N50million ransom.

Announcing the release on his twitter handle on Thursday, Adeboye said that all the eight members havd been freed and hadbeen taken to hospital for examination.

“Today I got the exciting news that our brethren who were in captivity of kidnappers have all been released and taken to the Hospital for checkup and tests. Glory be to Jesus,” he said.

“We pray for lasting peace in all troubled regions of the country in Jesus name.”