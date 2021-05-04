BY RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Following the abduction of the Cross River State chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ben Ukpepi by unknown gunmen at his Akpabuyo residence to an unknown destination 44 days ago, his wife, Katherine Ukpepi has cried out to the state governor, Prof Ben Ayade and the leadership of the NLC to come to her aid. The kidnappers are demanding N150million ransom for the release of her husband.

The kidnapped wife of the NLC chairman made the appeal while answering questions from our correspondent in Calabar.

The chairman’s wife, who narrated what the family has been passing through since 44 days ago when their breadwinner was held hostage by his abductors, stated that she has been traumatized by the incident.

“Where would I have N150million that the kidnapers are demanding for to pay them as ransom.

“The kidnapers had asked that I sell my husband’s uncompleted building and we have done so to enable us raise the cash, unfortunately, buyers aren’t coming forth to buy.”

“As I speak to you, I don’t even know the whereabouts of my kids. I was sick and was taken to the hospital, upon return I don’t know the whereabouts of my kids.

” Some of them are supposed to be in school, its unfortunate that I don’t have the money to enable them return back to school as their father who is the family’s bread winner had been held hostage at kidnappers’ den for N150million.”

he NLC chairman’s wife called on well-meaning Nigerians, public spirited individuals to come to the rescue of the family.

Speaking on a radio Hit FM 99 programme, Ukpepi’s wife said that she was shocked that her husband’s release has not been taken serious, as it should be.