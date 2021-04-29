BY HEMBADOON ORSAR |

The Management of the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) has disclosed that the two students who were kidnapped on Campus last Saturday have regained their freedom.

A statement by the Director, Information, Protocol and Public Relations (IPPR), FUAM, Mrs. Rosemary Waku, gave the names of the students as Israel Kwaghgee and Solomon Salihu. According to her “both of them came back to campus yesterday 27/4/21 unhurt.

Also, the Benue State Police Command, through the Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the release of the two FUAM students.

When asked how many students were abducted and how many are still in the custody of the abductors, the PPRO informed that only two students were abducted, adding that the rest of the students who were with them on sighting the kidnappers fled.

According to her, “the released students are currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.”

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police said its men killed three armed bandits that have been terrorising residents of Kastina- Ala Local Government Area of the state.

This is even as herdsmen again attacked and killed a farmer and his wife at Udei branch in Mbabai council ward of Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

The man, Igba Faga and his wife were hacked to death on their way home from the farm on Tuesday evening, the police said.